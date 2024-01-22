James Harden shoes: Which pair of Harden Vol. 8s did 'The Beard' wear in Clippers stellar comeback vs Nets? (January 21)

In the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, James Harden played a key role in the Los Angeles Clippers' remarkable 18-point comeback win. Despite facing a significant deficit, the Clippers orchestrated an impressive fourth-quarter surge, including a pivotal 22-0 run to secure a 125-114 victory.

Harden's contributions were instrumental in this impressive turnaround, showcasing his impact on the game and his ability to lead the team to success. Also known as “The Beard,” James Harden rocked the Harden Vol. 8 black/silver on the court against the Nets.

Off the court, Harden maintains a significant presence among sneakerheads, where his signature sneakers caught significant attention since its release. However, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is constructed with a black knit base, this sneaker offers a secure and comfortable fit for athletes.

One noteworthy feature is the substantial white foam overlay on the midfoot, designed to provide both aesthetic appeal and functional support, featuring a distinctive cutout in the center.

Additionally, the heel is reinforced with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for added stability, while the collar is equipped with convenient pull tabs for effortless wear. The midsole showcases a dynamic combination of silver and black housing the latest Adidas cushioning technology, likely featuring Boost and possibly a secondary cushioning tech.

The outsole mirrors the color scheme of the midsole and ensures reliable traction on the court. This blend of materials and design elements makes the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 a standout choice for both performance and comfort.

Where to buy James Harden's Vol. 8 shoes?

Expected to be released in February, James Harden's Vol. 8 will hit the stores soon. Adidas' flagship stores, such as those in major cities or premium shopping destinations, may offer a wide selection of the latest models and colorways of Harden's sneakers.

Online platforms also serve as convenient avenues for avid Harden fans. The official Adidas website frequently showcases the complete range of Harden's signature sneakers, allowing customers to browse through different styles, sizes, and colors, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Furthermore, websites and online forums dedicated to sneaker enthusiasts frequently feature user discussions and recommendations on where to find James Harden shoes. These platforms offer valuable insights into the availability of specific models, anticipated releases, and potential resale opportunities, connecting like-minded individuals with a shared passion for footwear.

What are the colorways for Vol. 8 so far and their prices?

The Harden Vol. 8 comes in a variety of colorways, including "Blue Fusion" and a maroon, gold colorway, representing James Harden's alma mater, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Black/Green approach screams “Boston Celtics.” The clean black boot underlay allows for the green molded upper to pop, and the popping flamingo pink edition is sure to be noticed during the television broadcasts.

Unlike the previous pair, hot pink will be the main focus here and extend through the booth underneath. The toe box is also in pink and it's all accented by the tropical orange tongue and outsole hits. This pair is reminiscent of old Floridian/South Beach colorways we've seen on previous models and we can't wait to see Harden wear these in-game.

The Harden Vol. 8 is scheduled for an official release in February 2024, but specific pricing and technical details have not been officially disclosed yet.

