James Harden Stats Tonight: How did Clippers star perform tonight against Knicks? (March 26)

James Harden remained an important player for the LA Clippers this season, especially with Kawhi Leonard missing the majority of the campaign. Harden is having his best scoring season since 2022 at 22.5 points per game, while dishing out 8.7 assists.

The Clippers began a four-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting Madison Square Garden for the only time this season and facing the New York Knicks. They are currently sitting seventh in the Western Conference standings at 40-31. They need to win as many games as possible to have a chance at avoiding the play-in tournament.

Harden was part of the Clippers' starting five alongside Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. How did the former NBA MVP perform against the Knicks?

Here are James Harden's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- James Harden 13 3 2 0 1 2 0 18:43 4-8 2-5 3-4 -4

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

