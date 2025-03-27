  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • James Harden
  • James Harden Stats Tonight: How did Clippers star perform tonight against Knicks? (March 26)

James Harden Stats Tonight: How did Clippers star perform tonight against Knicks? (March 26)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:47 GMT
James Harden Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
James Harden Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

James Harden remained an important player for the LA Clippers this season, especially with Kawhi Leonard missing the majority of the campaign. Harden is having his best scoring season since 2022 at 22.5 points per game, while dishing out 8.7 assists.

Ad

The Clippers began a four-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting Madison Square Garden for the only time this season and facing the New York Knicks. They are currently sitting seventh in the Western Conference standings at 40-31. They need to win as many games as possible to have a chance at avoiding the play-in tournament.

Harden was part of the Clippers' starting five alongside Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. How did the former NBA MVP perform against the Knicks?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are James Harden's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
James Harden1332012018:434-82-53-4-4
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी