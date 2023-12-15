James Harden takes his $160 'UNO' Hoop shoes for a spin on Instagram

NBA star James Harden has been stellar so far in the 2023-24 season. Harden, who now plays for the LA Clippers, has been pivotal for his team, leading them to six straight wins and a 14-10 record (seventh in the West). His consistency can be seen in his season averages of 16.6 points and 7.3 assists.

Harden was especially prolific against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with 28 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and four blocks. While Harden had one of his trademark performances on the court, he also made the headlines with his recent Instagram post. He showcased his latest signature shoe, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8, also known as the 'UNO' Hoop shoes.

Priced at $160, the shoes got the attention of NBA enthusiasts as the Clippers point guard flaunted them on his latest Instagram post. The sneaker features a neoprene mesh upper, a plastic heel counter, overlay panels on the sides, a woven ankle collar, a suede toe cap, and what's expected to be Boost cushioning in the midsole.

James Harden adds 25,000 points feat to his list of accolades

James Harden, the star player of the LA Clippers, achieved a significant milestone on Thursday. He became the 24th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points. The feat was accomplished against the Golden State Warriors, where Harden's performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Harden entered the game with 24,980 points. He reached the 25K mark after putting up 28 points on the night. Only two active players have more points than him: LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Harden's journey to this landmark was marked by consistentcy and an unwavering dedication to the game. His career statistics are a testament to his prowess on the court. With a career average of 24.5 points, Harden's scoring ability has been a key factor for the success of all the teams he has represented.

This accomplishment adds to an already impressive list of career achievements. He is a six-time All-NBA First Team member, a 10-time All-Star and was the 2018 MVP. With his latest feat of 25,000 points, James Harden has further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.