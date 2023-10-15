James Harden Trade update: Latest update on Clippers' offer to Sixers explored ahead of Philadelphia preseason game

Entering the 2023-24 regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers still have to address the ongoing tension between James Harden and Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations for the team. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, in Harden's request to be traded out of Philadelphia, he named the Los Angeles Clippers his preferred destination.

However, a proper deal hasn't panned out between the Sixers and the Clippers, with Harden remaining in Philadelphia.

Recently, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported the Los Angeles Clippers offered a trade package to the Sixers in exchange for Harden. The package involved a first-round pick, a draft-pick swap and expiring contracts.

From Pompey's report, it is unknown if the Sixers included any other asset alongside James Harden in their trade package. Additionally, it is yet to be seen if the Clippers will tweak their originally proposed trade by including more assets on the table.

If the Clippers land Harden for the upcoming regular season, he will play alongside Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. With over four all-stars on the team, the expectation is an NBA championship by the end of the season.

Daryl Morey is "holding up the deal" with James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers

Regarding the Clippers' trade proposal to acquire Harden, Pompey also reported that Daryl Morey is the "one holding up the deal." With a troubled relationship, it is yet to be seen if Harden will ever be moved out of Philadelphia.

Recently, Harden shed some light on whether his relationship with Daryl Morey can ever be fixed, as per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"This is not even about this situation -- this is in life," Harden said, "When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone. You know what I mean? It's pretty simple."

The Sixers star was doing a promotional tour in China with Adidas in August when he called out Morey for being a "liar" after coming up short in working a trade out in Philadelphia. Be that as it may, Harden has remained professional when showing up for team practices as he continues to "ramp up" his routines, as per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

In the two seasons that Harden played for the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 21.0 points (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.