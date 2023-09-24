James Harden unexpectedly 'still hopeful' for Clippers trade after failed talks

James Harden is still with the Philadelphia 76ers and is hopeful that he will be able to join his desired team, the Los Angeles Clippers. The LA team is still interested in acquiring the guard. Sixers GM Daryl Morey has not budged in trade negotiations.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Clippers even consulted Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on a possible trade for Harden. The Clippers have not yet reached the Sixers asking price. However, 'The Beard' is still hopeful it can happen before the season begins.

Earlier this month, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Clippers gave up on the possible trade. He said on his podcast “The Hoop Collective” that the Clippers stopped engaging in trade talks with the Sixers.

“[The Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” Windhorst said. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

Harden definitely does not want to return to Philly. He said during a press event in China that he would never play for a team with Morey in charge again. He called Morey “a liar” and the bridges seem to be officially burned.

Where could James Harden be traded?

James Harden could be forced to return to the Sixers. However, he may hold out or just not report to the team since he is so angry with the organization. There are other possible landing spots if he cannot get to the Clippers. He could potentially be traded to the Chicago Bulls or New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bulls could trade for Harden. They have not made a splashy trade or free agent signing in recent years. The Bulls need a replacement for Lonzo Ball in the guard position as he will be out again with his lengthy injury issues. They could offer DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine for Harden.

They could also package a role player with DeRozan in a potential deal. LaVine has been in trade rumors multiple times. The Pelicans also need a point guard. CJ McCollum could move back off the ball more as a two-way guard if they trade for Harden.

Harden could also be a good fit next to Zion Williamson. They could run pick and rolls and both take turns taking the ball up as point.

New Orleans could offer Brandon Ingram in the deal and could also get a draft pick to take James Harden. Ingram reportedly was unhappy with his usage in New Orleans last season which in return could result in a possible trade.