James Harden Vol. 8 shoes: Clippers star debuts McDonald's All-American Game PE colorway vs Rockets

It's game day in Texas as James Harden and the LA Clippers face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. During the pregame warmups, Harden wore his signature Adidas Harden Vol. 8. It appears that the "Beard" was ready for the occasion as he sported a player-exclusive colorway that suited the colors of his former team.

Harden debuted the collaboration between his signature Adidas shoe and prominent American fast-food joint Mcdonald's. Known as the Harden Vol. 8 McDonald's All-American Game color, the shoe featured a yellow and red combination, matched with a black tongue and laces.

The insoles make the signature pair an obvious collaboration between the shoe brand and the fast-food restaurant. The padding inside had printouts of the McDonald's logo matched with their signature burgers, fries, drinks and ice cream cones.

James Harden Vol. 8 all colorways, prices and more explored

James Harden Vol. 8

James Harden's signature Adidas Harden Vol. 8s launched Feb. 23 with the "Sculpt" colorway in adult and kids sizes. The debuting colorway features a color combo of hazy copper, black and lucid lemon. The shoe is selling for $160 suggested retail price, and consumers won't have to worry about copping the pair from resellers yet.

Then came March 1, when Adidas launched the second colorway known as "Pioneer." This colorway has a combination of white, black and scarlet. Like the "Sculpt," the "Pioneer" is selling for the same SRP and can be bought from any retailer carrying Adidas basketball shoes.

The Harden Vol. 8s are coming out with another colorway known as "Luxury Green" this March. Its color combination features a simple black and green mix.

Other colorways coming out later this year are the "Flamingo Pink" and "Blue Fusion." "Flamingo Pink" is a solid pink shoe matched with a pastel orange tongue and sole. "Blue Fusion," on the other hand, is a bright yet simple combo of blue and white. All three upcoming colorways will also sell for the same SRP and will likely be available from retailers for a while.

For those looking to cop James Harden's new signature shoe, some might be wondering about its on-court performance. Several sneaker reviews suggest that the Harden Vol. 8 has the best traction among all of the "Beard's" signature shoes. On top of that, the pair has premium cushioning, which should help support feet, especially for those heavy-footed players.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Harden Vol. 8s are built for indoor hardwood courts. While some may want to use them outdoors, it's highly recommended to use them indoors to get the full experience of wearing the pair.