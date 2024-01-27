James Harden Vol. 8 shoes: 'The Beard' debuts latest colorway inspired by wine brand

The James Harden Vol. 8 shoes are getting more hype from the LA Clippers star heading into their official launch next month. A few colorways have already been spotted on the shoes of “The Beard” since the start of the new year. The “Blue Fusion,” “Flamingo Pink” and the “White Black Scarlet” editions are starting to make their rounds in basketball and sneaker circles.

Leading into the game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the former MVP entered Scotiabank Arena with something that should delight Harden and Adidas fans. The 10x All-Star rocked a catchy bundle that had the latest colorway of his sneaker line.

The James Harden Vol. 8 shoes were inside his transparent carry-on. Coming from his beverage brand, the J-Harden California Red Wine is flanked on both sides by his latest shoes. The sneakers and the wine were decked in roughly the same bright purple, black and blue colors.

The shoes have an inimitable look largely due to the massive top overlay that extends across the forefoot to the heel. A blue thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) near the midfoot adds a little more structure and stability to the construction.

“The Beard” started the hype on the shoes in mid-December. He went on Instagram to give Adidas fans and sneaker lovers a thrill:

“when these drop that’ll be the best hoop shoe two years straight, no debate!”

Whether these are really the best basketball shoes is a question that can be answered over time. What is certain, though, is that the colorway based on his wine is the kind of vibrant design many will likely go after.

The James Harden Vol. 8 shoes are unquestionably designed for NBA players who are serious hoopers. However, the latest colorway makes them a solid choice for off-court wear.

Where to buy James Harden Vol. 8 shoes: Price details and more

The James Harden Vol. 8 shoes are expected to hit Adidas stores sometime next month. Some of the brand’s flagship stores are likely to have the full collection of colorways once they are officially launched. The tentative price is reportedly $160.

For basketball fans and sneaker lovers, the more convenient way of checking the latest colorways and prices will be to visit Adidas’ website. From there, they can browse through information such as size, shipping, colors and many more.

Popular sneaker sites that may not have the James Harden Vol. 8 shoes can also be excellent sources of reviews. They offer a no-holds-barred take on the shoe, which the brand itself may not willingly do so.

