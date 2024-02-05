"James and the Klutch contingents near the Lakers want Murray”: NBA insider reveals details for LA Lakers ahead of trade deadline

Trade rumors swirl around the LA Lakers as they make a final push to enhance their roster to boost their chances of a title run with the 39-year-old LeBron James. Klutchsports is actively scouring the market for essential pieces to bolster the team's performance in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Amidst the flurry of trade rumors surrounding the Lakers, one name stands out prominently - Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks - who has gained significant traction in the discussions.

Anthony Irwin of Audacity Sports has written that the Lakers have made a big push to land Dejounte Murray. The writing is on the wall with the way LeBron James and Klutch Sports has made some feelers in social media and interviews.

"One thing that has become crystal clear either through (LeBron James) subtweets, vague response when asked about the infamous hourglass, and not-so-subtle flirting with the city of New York over the weekend is that LeBron and Klutch Sports have a desired outcome to this deadline," Irwin wrote. "James and the Klutch contingent near the Lakers want (Dejounte) Murray."

The cost of trading for Dejounte Murray to pair with LeBron James on the LA Lakers

In potential trade scenarios involving Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in acquiring Austin Reaves, as opposed to D'Angelo Russell, from the LA Lakers, as per Anthony Irwin.

If that holds true, aligning Murray's $17 million salary would require an additional player from the LA Lakers to join Reaves, whose salary stands at $12 million.

Potential additions to the deal from the Lakers' side could include the sidelined Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince or even Jalen Hood-Schifino. Although a combination of draft picks could serve as an alternative, the Lakers lack substantial assets to pique the Hawks' interest.

The perfect scenario for the Lakers would be trading one-to-one, Dejounte Murray and D'Angelo Russell. But from the Hawks' perspective, they don't need another point guard to pair with Trae Young. Austin Reaves complementing Young would be an ideal backcourt scenario for them..

Over 48 games, Murray has contributed 21.5 points, 5.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game for the Hawks. He has demonstrated versatility by adeptly handling both point guard duties and off-ball play, which would be ideal to pair him with LeBron James.

As the trade deadline looms, the LA Lakers or Atlanta Hawks are yet to give in on their ideal scenarios. It will likely be one of the most monitored situations on the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

