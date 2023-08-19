Japan vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 19: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Japan, which is one of three host countries for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will take on Slovenia in its final pre-tournament game. Both teams are raring to play in the tournament which will be from August 25 to September 10.

The Japanese, who have a new coach, will be looking to improve on their 31st finish in the event in China four years ago. Tom Hovasse has assembled a strong unit led by NBA players Rui Hachimura of the LA Lakers and Yuta Watanabe of the Phoenix Suns.

The Akatsuki Five played France two days ago and were battered by the European powerhouse. The Slovenians may not be as strong as the French on paper, but they’re going to be another tough opponent for the Japanese.

Slovenia, on the other hand, touched down in Japan a few days ago. They haven’t played an exhibition game since losing to Team USA on August 12. Captain Luka Doncic sat out that game but has been raring to get back into the action after an injury scare against Greece.

Losing Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets will hurt the Slovenians. But, Doncic and Goran Dragic are still around to lead the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists.

Japan vs. Slovenia game details

Date: August 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 A.M. CT

Venue: Ariake Arena in Tokyo

It remains to be seen if Hachimura and Watanabe of Japan, and Doncic and Dragic of Slovenia will play. If they all play, they might see action in limited minutes.

“Luka Legend,” in particular, was dinged up against Greece, so the Slovenians might be extra careful with him. However, he hasn’t played for over a week, so he might have to be on the floor just to get his rhythm and feel back.

The Japanese will field arguably their strongest unit in the country’s history. It would be a shame for an injury in the final pre-tournament game to ruin that. Hachimura and Watanabe will likely be under minutes restriction against the Slovenians.

Where to watch

Japan vs. Slovenia will be available via FUBO and FIBA’s official streaming channel Courtside 1891. A few local stations in the host country are expected to air the game live for free.

Japan’s tune-up games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Before their lopsided loss to the French two days ago, Japan’s tune-up games have largely come against Asian neighbors and New Zealand.

They won twice against Taipei and ended up 1-1 against South Korea and the Kiwis. The Japanese also won a closely fought game 75-65 versus Angolo.

The Slovenians are experienced and will pose a big step up in the competition like the French. The host nation will welcome the challenge and hope to play better.

Slovenia’s tune-up games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The barometer of Slovenia’s success is undoubtedly Luka Doncic. When he’s around, they just look and play like a different team. If he’s 100% ready, like the team said he is, they will be one of the top teams in the World Cup.

Coach Aleksander Sekulić may opt to give him just a few minutes, which wouldn’t be surprising. The bigger battles are ahead and he will want the Dallas Mavericks superstar to be healthy and ready.

