Japan vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Japan and Venezuela, two teams who were abolished in the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will meet in the classification stage. The Akatsuki Five, who will be playing in front of a loud and supportive crowd, are considered to be the favorites in this game.

The Japanese pulled off a huge upset against Finland in the group stage but couldn’t get past the bigger and more cohesive Australians. They will still be led by Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe, Joshua Hawkinson and Keisei Tominaga.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelans will be looking for their first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They were the only winless team in Group F following losses to Slovenia, Georgia and fellow eliminated team, Cape Verde.

Coach Fernando Duro will rely on Nestor Colmenares again, Garly Sojo, David Cubillan and Heissler Guillent for a breakthrough win in the tournament.

Japan vs. Venezuela game details

Date: August 31, 2023

Date: 7:10 AM ET / 7:10 PM JPN time

Venue: Okinawa Arena

Fans of the Akatsuki Five have been going out in full force to support their team. Despite losses to Australia and Germany, they know their team won’t be pushovers. The Japanese showed what they could pull out when they beat the favored Finns, who had NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen in the lineup.

The South American country, meanwhile, lost 70-59 to Georgia but could have avoided that result if not for a nightmarish second quarter. A more consistent showing for an entire game could change their fortunes.

Where to watch

The Japan vs. Venezuela game is available via CIGNAL TV and FIBA’s official streaming app, Courtside 1891. A subscription is needed to catch the said matchup live.

What to expect in the Japan vs. Venezuela game

The host nation could still qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics by coming out as the top Asian team in the World Cup. A victory against the Venezuelans will only bolster their hopes of playing on the biggest international basketball stage.

Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura, the team's NBA stars, will try to push for another win.

The Akatsuki Five’s rivals such as China, Iran and the Philippines all finished their respective groups without a win. They already have a leg up on them and another win could put them nearly out of reach of their pursuers.

Some analysts felt like the South Americans played below their potential in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They may have another gear left in them that could show up in time against the host country. Expect another end-to-end action when the two teams meet later today.

