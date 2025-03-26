Jared McCain in awe as $3,303,771 veteran shows gratitude for birthday beignets: "He has never given me a hug"

Jared McCain was surprised when Kyle Lowry hugged him as a sign of gratitude. Lowry, who's signed to a one-year $3,303,771 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. The rookie McCain wanted to surprise his veteran with a special gift to get his attention.

Jared McCain went out of his way to pick up a bag of beignets for Kyle Lowry's birthday. Lowry loves to consume some beignets, which is why the rookie purchased a bag for him. Kyle appreciated the gesture and gave Jared a big hug. McCain couldn't help but immediately react to the gratitude Lowry gave him.

"He has never given me a hug bro," McCain said during their hug.

However, Lowry immediately and hilariously put McCain on rookie duty by giving him a task. Kyle asked him to find a way to heat the beignets, as he wanted to consume them while they were hot.

"You know me, I always got to say something," Lowry said after hugging McCain. "(The beignets) are cold. So if you could find a microwave to warm up. For the game. Make sure they're warmed up for the game. Later bro."

Jared McCain remains positive amid season-ending injury

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has been out of action since December 16, 2024. McCain suffered from a torn meniscus, which required immediate surgery. Due to the circumstances, he was forced to sit out for the remainder of the season, looking to make his return come his sophomore year.

Sadly, McCain won't be eligible to win the Rookie of the Year award. Despite being the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he proved to be the best rookie from his batch. Jared averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 23 games. His numbers at the time were the best compared to other rookies.

Fast forward to the present day, Jared McCain remains optimistic with his recovery phase. The rookie went on social media to upload an inspirational post to his followers.

"It’s only up from here I promise you just gotta wait," McCain wrote.

As of this writing, there are no assurances that McCain will make his return on time for the start of the 2025-26 season. However, based on his recovery so far, the Philadelphia 76ers stated that his return next season is "very reasonable". For now, all Sixers fans can do is hope that Jared makes a speedy recovery.

