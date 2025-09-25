  • home icon
  Jared McCain makes 3-word hilarious self-deprecating joke about his viral 2.5 lb bench press

Jared McCain makes 3-word hilarious self-deprecating joke about his viral 2.5 lb bench press

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 25, 2025 00:41 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has a three-word response to his viral photo (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jared McCain and the Philadelphia 76ers teased that the iconic black jerseys will return for the 2025-26 NBA season. They sent images and videos to their social media accounts on Wednesday, demonstrating that the team will be wearing black jerseys. Fans have missed the uniforms, which were the usual road jerseys of the team during Allen Iverson's time.

The 76ers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 2000-01 Eastern Conference championship team. This is why the team brought back the legendary jerseys from Iverson's era. In the photos that the team shared, however, fans were locked in on one of McCain's.

A photo of the upcoming sophomore guard showed him sitting on a bench press. Although the team wanted to make him look cool, it ended up becoming viral for the wrong reasons. The 2.5-pound weight of the plates caught the attention of fans.

Fortunately for the fans, McCain is a good sport and had a three-word response on his Instagram stories.

"Working on it," the 76ers guard said.

He also posted a video of himself doing a bicep curl with an eight-pound dumbbell.

Fans reacted to the 76ers' photo of Jared McCain

76ers fans were too quick to notice the amount of weight the team had for Jared McCain. Following that, they had their fun on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro looks like he just realized Philly didn’t draft him for his highlight reel they drafted him for the bench aesthetic 😭💀," a fan said.
"Cause he’s only two days into college, he can’t lift that much yet," another fan commented.
"Because he didn't lift anything, it's a photo shoot," one fan said.

Others made fun of Jared McCain's painted nails.

"He doesn’t want to mess up his nails 💅" someone commented.
"He wears nail polish, no one is surprised," a comment read.
"Yoooo the nail polish says it all," one fan commented.

McCain commented on the iconic black jerseys

Jared McCain and the rest of the 76ers squad are excited to debut the black jerseys. Being an iconic part of not just their team, but basketball history, it's special to have them back for next season.

The former Duke guard revealed his thoughts on the new uniforms.

“I felt legendary,” McCain said. “That was the main word to describe putting on the black uniform for the first time.”
“The vintage logo – the way it flows, the way it feels.”

The 76ers will debut the uniform on Nov. 8, against the Toronto Raptors. Fans will also see them wear the jerseys six more times during road games.

