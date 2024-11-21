Jared McCain Stats Tonight: How did 76ers rookie handle starting duties in debut of Philly’s Big 3?

Rookie Jared McCain made his start for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, coinciding with the long-awaited debut of their big three — Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey — an important moment for a team struggling with the league’s worst record.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse chose to have McCain start alongside forward Caleb Martin to complement the big three.

McCain’s role has steadily grown for Philadelphia, building on his strong performances during Maxey’s absence and stepping up further with Kyle Lowry sidelined.

He scored 10 points in the opening canto and added 10 more in the second half, but his efforts weren't enough as the 76ers lost 117-111.

Below are McCain’s stats from tonight’s game.

PLAYER MIN PTS FGM-A FG% 3PM-A 3P% FTM FTA REB AST STL BLK TO =+/- Jared McCain 40:18 20 6-12 50.0 3-6 50 5 5 2 5 1 0 3 5

Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, while Maxey had eight points in 13 shots.

George had two points in 17 minutes. George exited the game early after hyperextending his left knee.

Philadelphia fell to a 2-12 with the loss.

Nick Nurse says Jared McCain’s confidence is growing

Rookie nerves are common in basketball, but 76ers coach Nick Nurse is proud of how Jared McCain has handled himself recently.

In his last five games, McCain averaged 26.6 points and 4.4 assists, including a career-high 34 points and 10 assists in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the game, Nurse commended McCain for stepping up.

“He has taken a lot of opportunities,” Nurse said (per SI). “He's getting a lot of shots up. But now, a good feel for playing the game the right way. That was the most encouraging. He's confident and playing very well and it's certainly a super bright spot."

A talented scorer, McCain was selected by the 76ers with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. During his lone season at Duke, he earned a spot on the 2023-24 ACC All-Rookie Team and received an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

McCain said he’s always ready to take on more responsibility as the team dealt with several absences to start the season.

"Next man up, always,” he said (per Sixers Wire). “Obviously, you don't [want] anybody hurt, but I think it's an opportunity to show any kind of minutes I can get, and whether I step on the floor a minute, 30 seconds, 10 minutes to try and play as hard as I can each time."

Jared McCain added that his next focus for development is improving defensively.

"I think I'm pretty comfortable," McCain said. "I think defensively is the one thing I'm still trying to get more and more comfortable, different coverages, different players we're playing, but I think I'm getting more comfortable. Always staying confident."

With his recent string of strong performances, Jared McCain has risen to the top of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year rankings.

