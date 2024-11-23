Jared McCain stats tonight: How did Sixers rookie fare against Nets? (Nov. 22)

Jared McCain and the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in an NBA Cup game. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers are still struggling to find their team rhythm and have yet to win a cup game. With Joel Embiid and Paul George once again missing from Philly's lineup, it's quite concerning not having their two stars around.

Fortunately, McCain has stepped up to the occasion for the Sixers. His previous game against the Orlando Magic last Friday was the second-best scoring performance of his career. He scored 29 points but couldn't come up with a victory. In the game prior, the Sixers rookie had a career-best double-double performance with 34 points and 10 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that in mind, expectations for Jared McCain to show up big against the Nets were high. Fortunately, his first-half performance helped the Sixers secure a 53-50 lead. He put up nine points, two assists and two steals.

Come the third quarter, Jared McCain efficiently helped Tyrese Maxey keep the game within reach for the Philadelphia 76ers. He added X more points to support Maxey’s X third-quarter points. This resulted in the Sixers maintaining their lead in the first half, with a 79-77 third-quarter finish.

Ultimately, the Sixers came up with a dominant 113-98 victory over the Nets. The rookie McCain was named player of the game after scoring a total of 30 points.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jared McCain 30 6 3 2 0 11-20 6-11 2-3

Sixers vs Nets recap: Jared McCain notches NBA Cup win over Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for an NBA Cup group-stage matchup. The Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid nor Paul George by their side, which made it seem like they were at a disadvantage.

However, the duo of Tyrese Maxey and the rookie Jared McCain proved solid enough to help Philly come up with a huge 113-98 victory over Brooklyn. McCain once again proved why he is a deserving candidate for this year’s Rookie of the Year award. He put up 30 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Assisting him on the majority of the offense was Maxey, who had 26 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. also had a solid all-around game to help his team come up with the win. He nearly put up a double-double performance with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

His tenacity on defense was a huge factor in why the Nets struggled to come up with a commanding lead over the Sixers. Philly’s record improved to 3-12 thanks to Jared McCain’s 30-point outburst. They are also now 1-2 in this year’s NBA Cup. The Sixers will take on the LA Clippers next on Sunday.

