"Jaren Jackson Jr. is more overrated" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton topping most overrated player list

According to The Athletic’s poll results on Monday, Tyrese Haliburton is the most overrated player in the NBA after receiving 14.4% of the total votes. The poll, which included responses from 90 players, has become a hot topic on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some fans are dismissing the poll, pointing out the small sample size of participants; however, some agreed with the results. Others shared their differing takes, debating which players deserve to be added or removed from the list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jaren Jackson Jr is more overrated,” a fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“LeBron being on this list is crazy,” one fan said.

““90 votes cast” very impactful data we’ve got here,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“PG (Paul George) got $50mil to be hurt it should be him,” another fan said.

“Ain’t no way NBA players put jrue holiday as overrated. Unless they just hate,” one fan commented.

“Top two are absolutely spot on,” another fan commented.

Haliburton has been the go-to player of the Indiana Pacers over the past few seasons. Averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game this season, he played a key role in helping Rick Carlisle’s team secure their best record in over a decade.

Ad

Despite his impact on the court, Haliburton has not earned the respect of his fellow players. During this season’s All-Star voting, he received just 18 player votes — 10th among guards — trailing Jordan Poole, Josh Hart and Derrick White.

Other than Tyrese Haliburton, which players featured in the anonymous polls?

The Athletic’s annual anonymous poll has been a huge talking point for NBA fans over the past few years as it gives them get an idea of what NBA players think of their peers. This year, 158 players volunteered to share their candid opinions on several topics.

Ad

According to the results, a majority of players believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves the MVP award, with the OKC Thunder star securing 56.1% of the votes. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is second, earning 37.4%.

The majority of responses pointed to Tyrese Haliburton being the most overrated player, while Cade Cunningham was named the most underrated player. The Detroit Pistons guard also appeared on the list of candidates for the NBA’s future “face of the league,” picking up 2.2% of the votes. The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama led that category by a wide margin, receiving 54.3% of the votes.

The survey covered a wide range of topics, including the league’s gambling partnerships and other franchise-related questions. However, one of the most notable predictions was that many players believe that the Boston Celtics will defend their championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More