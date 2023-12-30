Jaren Jackson Jr. stuns in $795 Feng Chen vest ahead of clash with Clippers

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a trendsetter for the team. The formidable power forward-center is equally formidable off the court as he is on the hardwood. As the Grizzlies headed to face off against the LA Clippers on Friday, the spotlight fell on Jackson's athletic prowess as well as his sartorial choice.

The New Jersey-born NBA star turned heads by donning a striking $795 Feng Chen vest, setting a new standard for pregame fashion.

Jaren Jackson heading for the Friday night game (Instagram Stories)

The Memphis Grizzlies took to Instagram to upload a story featuring Jaren Jackson Jr. before the Friday night game. In the frame, the basketball sensation can be seen wearing a Gray Patchwork vest, blended with wool-blend twill. The exquisite vest was from a Chinese-born, London-based menswear designer — Feng Chen Wang.

22 points each from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart couldn't save the Grizzlies

The performance of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart was commendable as they scored 22 points each, showing their offensive prowess against the LA Clippers on Friday. Their combined 44 points were significant to the Grizzlies' performance. However, the team lost 106-117.

While their scoring output was crucial, the Grizzlies also needed collective defensive efforts and strategic play to secure a win. In the context of the game, they faced a tough challenge from the Clippers.

Jackson Jr. has decent stats against the LA Clippers. He has averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 13 games against them in his career so far.

Going forward, the Grizzlies can take away important lessons from this game. While individual scoring prowess is valuable, it's essential to adopt a cohesive team strategy. By integrating their strengths and focusing on collective gameplay, the Grizzlies can enhance their chances of success even further in future games.