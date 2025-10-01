Jarred Vanderbilt back to his old self after injury nightmare as Lakers’ coach admission speak volume

The LA Lakers are looking forward to having a healthy version of Jarred Vanderbilt in the 2025-26 NBA season. Last season, he appeared in only 36 games after dealing with fluid buildup in his left knee during his time rehabbing following a procedure in May 2024. This delayed his presence on the court, making his season debut late in January.Vando appears to be in better health ahead of the new year and should be prepared for the next season. After a few days of training camp, head coach JJ Redick spoke highly of the defensive forward. According to Redick, the 6-foot-8 forward looks like he's back to his old self.It's a positive sign for the franchise to see him back on his feet, ready to contribute. Vando is one of the more important players on the roster, especially on the defensive end. Redick gave the update on Wednesday during the team's training camp.&quot;I think with a healthy Vando and, hopefully, a healthy Marcus [Smart], I think our ability to put more pressure on the basketball earlier in the defensive possession will be a real thing,&quot; Redick said. &quot;It's night and day the way Vando's moving right now. Even from when we finished the season. His growth and body mechanics this summer, it's significant. It's evident in the first two days of camp.&quot;Redick told the media that the Lakers are looking to get the pre-injury version of the two-way forward. The former NBA player also revealed that he'll likely put Vando back in the perimeter, instead of forcing him to play as the team's center. He pointed out that playing out of his position won't benefit the team.Last season, the forward was limited, averaging only 4.1 points and 5.1 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the field.Redick gave an update on LeBron James' Lakers debutThe Lakers' training camp is a little strange this season. Their main star, LeBron James, isn't participating in any of the practices. But not because he doesn't want to. It was reported that the four-time champion is nursing a minor injury. Redick told the media that the star forward is experiencing nerve irritation in his glute.This could be a minor setback for the 20-time All-Star, especially in the team's Opening Night against the Phoenix Suns.&quot;It’s probably a little more of a ramp-up leading into opening night for him,&quot; Redick said on Tuesday. &quot;In year 23, it’s uncharted territory. I felt, talking with performance staff, Mike, and LeBron, that he probably did too much in camp last year, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him, but this year it will be a slower process.&quot;James is unlikely to play in the Lakers' preseason games, which will start on Friday, Oct. 3, against the Suns.