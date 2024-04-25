Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Latest on Lakers' defensive stalwart's status for Game 3 vs Nuggets (April 25)

Jarred Vanderbilt's status for Thursday's Game 3 between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets is one of the key talking points. NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported during Monday's Game 2 that the defensive stalwart was eyeing a Game 3 return. Vanderbilt has been out since Feb. 2 with a foot injury.

He's critical to the Lakers, especially defensively, and LA could use him against the Nuggets after going down 0-2, primarily because of its defensive struggles in crunch situations. The veteran forward was the ideal solution to limit Jamal Murray's juggernaut in the clutch, so it isn't surprising to see the Lakers struggle in Vanderbilt's absence.

Jarred Vanderbilt injury update: Will Lakers forward return vs Denver for Game 3? (Apr. 25)

Vanderbilt won't play against the Nuggets in Game 3. He's officially ruled out per the Lakers' injury report despite reports suggesting he could return for the all-important clash. Vanderbilt will extend his time on the sidelines because of a midfoot injury he sustained against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1.

He has been out since then. Vanderbilt has dealt with multiple injuries this season, limiting him to 29 appearances. He averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 51.8%.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt?

Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a right mid-foot sprain amid one of his best showings this season when the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-less LA Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 114-105 at TD Garden on Feb. 1. Vanderbilt exited the game at halftime. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in only 16 minutes.

Vanderbilt put up an excellent shift defensively in limiting Jayson Tatum. The Lakers benefitted significantly, taking a 60-46 halftime lead. Vanderbilt didn't play the second half, but Austin Reaves' hot shooting night and the defensive activity from everyone helped the Lakers secure the win.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Game 3?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Game 3 nationally, while Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers' homecourt.

The Lakers aren't the underdogs, but they aren't the favorites, either. Both teams have a -110 money line, but the Nuggets spread is -1, suggesting that they have a slight edge to win Thursday's contest and take a 3-0 lead.

A loss practically ends the Lakers' hopes of coming back in this series.

