Jarred Vanderbilt spills the beans on who really runs the Lakers locker room and it's not just LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Jarred Vanderbilt shared his thoughts on who the locker room leaders are. Looking at the LA Lakers, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the ones people would automatically assume run the show. While there might be some truth to that, Vanderbilt revealed that it's not entirely the case.According to Vanderbilt, what makes the Lakers' current roster special is the fact that a lot of them have the capacity to lead by example. He mentioned that while James and Doncic are the obvious faces of the team, guys like himself, Marcus Smart, and Austin Reaves can reciprocate the same energy in other aspects of the team.&quot;I mean we have a lot of leaders,&quot; Vanderbilt said. &quot;Everybody kind of covers different categories. We got (LeBron James), Luka (Doncic) that are the vocal leaders. Me and Marcus (Smart) as far as defense. Some guys just like (Austin Reaves) and Gabe (Vincent) just lead by example.&quot;Lakers locker room reacts to LeBron James' 'The Decision 2.0'LeBron James had the entire basketball world fooled when he teased 'The Decision 2.0' on social media on Monday. When 'The Decision' aired in 2010, James shocked the basketball world when he opted out of his hometown in Cleveland to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.Given the nature of his first decision, many speculated that 'The Decision 2.0' could be his retirement announcement. It turns out it was a Hennessy ad, and James had everyone fooled. Journalists and analysts immediately had to check with the LA Lakers if they themselves were aware of LeBron James' antics. Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed that they all knew it was an ad. Rui Hachimura also mentioned how James loves messing with people. As for Austin Reaves, he received a couple of calls because they were panicking about the possibility of LeBron's retirement.With all that in mind, the King is set to lace up for his 23rd NBA season. He's entering his second season with Luka Doncic and will be put to the test now that they have their new big man, Deandre Ayton. If everything runs smoothly, this could be the year the Lakers go to the Finals again.