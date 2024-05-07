Jarrett Allen Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers center's status for Game 1 vs Celtics (May 7)

Jarrett Allen's status for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis is one of the key talking points around the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has missed the last three games of the 4-3 series win over the Orlando Magic, and his status for Tuesday's series opener against the Boston Celtics remains iffy.

Jarrett Allen Injury Update: Cavaliers star's status for Game 1 vs Celtics revealed

Allen is listed as questionable on the Cavaliers' injury report, citing a right rib contusion. The injury held him out of the Cavaliers' final three games of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Allen had the same status before those games, so his status update for Tuesday's contest isn't that encouraging.

However, it remains a standard procedure for a player to be listed as questionable on a potential return after a multi-game injury absence. The Cavaliers hope that's the case. Allen could prove decisive to begin the series with his interior defense and offense, especially without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a calf injury.

Jarrett Allen Stats vs. Boston Celtics

Having spent his career in the Eastern Conference, Jarrett Allen has played the Boston Celtics 24 times. He has averaged 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, shooting 55.8%. The numbers don't seem as impressive, as Allen has played against the Celtics before becoming a full-time starter.

Allen had a solid showing against the Celtics this season, though. In three outings, he managed 14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 1.0 bpg, shooting 59.4%. He led the Cavaliers to a 105-104 win with a 21-point and 12-rebound game on 9-of-16 shooting on Mar. 5. Allen struggled a bit in the other two outings, leading to the Cavaliers' losses in those matchups.

It's the first time Jarrett Allen will suit up against the Celtics in the playoffs.

Jarrett Allen Stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Allen has played four games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, averaging 17.0 ppg, 13.8 rpg, 1.3 spg and 1.0 bpg. He was huge in Games 1 and 2 for the Cavaliers against the Magic, dropping 16 points and 18 rebounds in the series opener, following it up with a 16-point, 20-rebound effort.

His performance, especially on defense, regressed slightly, leading to losses in Games 3 and 4. The Celtics might struggle without Kristaps Porzingis to contain the Cavaliers' frontline with Allen and Evan Mobley, making the former's presence all the more crucial for Game 1.