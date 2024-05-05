Jarrett Allen Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers center's status for Game 7 vs Magic (May 5)

Jarrett Allen's status for Game 7 against the Orlando Magic remains iffy after missing the last two games. The Cavaliers went 1-1 in his absence, but Allen's presence will be critical for Game 7. The Cavaliers have struggled defensively, especially on the boards, in the big man's absence. They will hope he's available.

Jarrett Allen Injury Update: Latest on center's status vs Magic for Game 7

Allen is listed as questionable with a rib contusion on the Cavaliers' injury report. He carried the same status for Games 5 and 6 before being downgraded to out as a game-time decision. He tried his best to suit up in the closeout Game 6 but had difficulty raising his arm, ruling him out of the contest.

Jarrett Allen stats vs. Orlando Magic in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jarrett Allen was incredible to start the 2024 NBA Playoffs for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had a 16-point, 18-rebound performance in Game 1 and a 16-point, 20-rebound outing in Game 2. His rebounding numbers dropped in the following two games to eight and nine. However, he kept this scoring pressure with 15 and 21-point games, respectively.

For the series, Allen has averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals. He's shot 67.6% from the field. Allen's contributions in Games 1 and 2 were critical to their hot start, as they won both games by a significant margin.

The Cavaliers missed Allen's services in the last game after losing the rebounding battle by 10 in the previous game. The Cavaliers leaked 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting in the paint in the fourth quarter, grabbing five offensive rebounds. Mobley alone struggled to contain the Magic with their supersized lineup.

While Allen's presence limits the Cavaliers' spacing, the defensive frailties outweigh the need for Cleveland's offense to benefit from the former All-Star.

The Cavs also don't have a reliable backup option. Tristan Thompson and Damian Jones are their two backup bigs, who have played sporadically this season. Meanwhile, the other starting options, Marcus Morris Sr. and Isaac Okoro, aren't matching up well with the Magic's size.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7?

Viewers can catch the Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers contest on ABC. Meanwhile, fans in the local regions can tune into Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans outside the US can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET.