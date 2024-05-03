Jarrett Allen Injury Update: Latest on the former All-Star’s status against Orlando Magic | 2024 NBA Playoffs (May 3)

Jarrett Allen continues to have the questionable tag for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Game 6 against the Orlando Magic. Without Allen, Cleveland barely survived against the fearless Magic at home two nights ago. If not for Evan Mobley’s block on Franz Wagner late in the game, the Cavaliers might have been the ones on the brink of elimination.

The Cavaliers ruled Allen questionable heading into Game 5 before he was eventually held out due to a rib contusion. He was dressed up but wasn’t cleared to play by his team’s training staff, forcing Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to adjust. Bickerstaff was forced to abandon his pet two-center combo and instead inserted Isaac Okoro for a small-ball lineup.

Jarrett Allen injury update

The rib injury that Jarrett Allen is dealing with likely happened in Game 4 against the Magic in Orlando. In the bruising game between the two teams, Franz Wagner appeared to have hit Allen as “Fro” sealed the German near the elbow. Allen promptly staggered after absorbing the under-the-radar contact.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' lanky center finished the game, but he looked uncomfortable after the hit from Wagner. Despite that, the former All-Star still had a decent night filling up the box scores. He had a very efficient 8-for-11 night, mostly on point-blank shots to go with nine rebounds.

Jarrett Allen is reportedly in jeopardy of missing Game 6 as he has not practiced with the team on Thursday. The Cavaliers might decide to hold him out if they don’t like what they see during Friday’s warmups.

J.B. Bickerstaff might have more to say about Allen's status hours before the game. He refused to get into details about the center's status after the Cavaliers fended off the Orlando Magic in Game 5.

When will Jarrett Allen return?

Allen’s return will depend on his comfort level leading into Game 6. He is likely still feeling some pain after he was held out even from practice. Still, the Cavaliers have not ruled him out immediately as they are likely checking how he will do in warmups. If his condition has improved by then, he will take his usual place in the starting five.

Otherwise, Allen’s next appearance will be in Game 7 back in Cleveland.