"Jarrett Allen would be perfect with Luka" - Fans react to Darius Garland & 6-foot-9 lob threat reportedly not being considered 'untouchable' 

This season, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference, with the team racking up 64 wins, the most since the 2009 season.

Despite that, a second-round elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers now reportedly has the team's Starting 5 in jeopardy. According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers don't consider Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland to be "untouchable:"

“I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past.”

Considering Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers have been on the hunt for a starting center who can protect the paint and provide Doncic with a lob threat, NBA fans were quick to throw out the idea of Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka pursuing 6-foot-9 center Jarrett Allen this summer when NBA Central relayed Fedor's report via X.

Jahoops @Jahoops_ Jarett Allen would be perfect with Luka

LacedBets @LaceBets Lakers should go for Jarrett Allen

Plenty of other fans seemed to agree:

marx @llllmarxllll Let’s get Jarrett Allen on the Lakers

🤺 @Lekan_Oriade You can send that to LA if the king wants to return home

D @heattoohot Shams wasn’t lying. This summer is going to be crazy

While Fedor has the sense that the Cavaliers would be willing to entertain offers for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, whether the team would actually pull the trigger and part ways with either one remains to be seen.

Earlier this month, while speaking with members of the press following the team's elimination from the playoffs, president of basketball operations Koby Altman, spoke about the team's core, notably name-dropping Garland and Allen along with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

While he said that the team plans to be active in trade talks this summer, from the sounds of things, he's all-in on the team's core four.

Shams Charania predicts a big offseason for NBA amid talk of whether Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland should be untouchable in Cleveland

Wednesday's report indicating that the Cleveland Cavaliers would, at least be open to, offers for Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, comes on the heels of ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania saying earlier in the week that he believes this will be a big offseason for the NBA.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania dropped a red-hot take, suggesting that he believes there's a chance this summer's NBA offseason is the craziest we've ever seen:

"I think what you have right now is — the parity of the league, it's so thin right now. As far as the line of, you could win a championship, or you might be falling into the lottery.

"And I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to the championship level, I think that's on the minds of everyone around the league."

With LA expected to be active this summer in pursuit of a big man, and the Cavaliers looking to make minor adjustments to cement themselves as championship contenders, expect plenty of offseason talk around both teams.

