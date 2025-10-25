Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis Dish Their Verdicts as Mavericks Feel Implications of Luka Doncic Trade 

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis shared their assessments of the team's potential problems at the point guard position. A year ago, they weren't remotely at the top of their agendas, considering five-time All-NBA player Luka Doncic was running their offense.

Ad

However, Dallas steered away from him for Davis in February. Now, with Kyrie Irving sidelined due to injury, the Mavericks are struggling to choose a reliable point guard despite having three players, D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard, who play that position naturally.

Kidd continues to favor a lineup with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg at the one, and it's played a key role in the team's 0-2 start to the 2025-26 NBA season. After Friday's 117-107 loss to the Washington Wizards, Kidd and Davis issued different verdicts on the point guard issue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kidd believes the team is "shorthanded" after opting to play their most experienced point guard, Russell, for only 24 minutes across two games. Here's his explanation on not using him more and the opportunities for Williams and Nembhard (via Mavericks' beat Noah Webber):

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think just rhythm, understanding he [Russell] had some good looks that just didn’t go down. We got B-Will and Ryan, that were trying to figure out which one we can play early here in the season. ... Understanding the depth of the team right now at that position, we’re shorthanded."

Ad

Noah Weber @noahweber00 “I think just rhythm, understanding he had some good looks that just didn’t go down. We got B-Will and Ryan, that were trying to figure out which one we can play early here in the season…Understanding the depth of the team right now at that position, we’re short handed…Everyone’s going to get another crack at it on Sunday…”

Ad

Kidd deflected blame for the Mavericks’ losses to second-quarter struggles, defensive woes and an inability to make shots. He said they generated good looks.

Anthony Davis also denied having issues on offense due to the point guard situation.

"Nah, I mean like I said, the only thing that I see, teams are picking us up full court, which I guess is different for us, and that’s kind of really the only thing. We’re starting offense a little later in the clock. ... That's really it, as far as I see it."

Ad

Noah Weber @noahweber00 “Nah, I mean like I said, the only thing that I see, teams are picking us up full court, which I guess is different for us, and that’s kind of really the only thing. We’re starting offense a little later in the clock…”

Ad

Through two games, Dallas has averaged 21.5 assists, the fourth lowest in the NBA. D'Angelo Russell has averaged 3.0 apg, the same as Cooper Flagg, despite playing 21 mpg less.

Mavericks fans flame Jason Kidd with Luka Doncic reminder as coach claims Dallas is "shorthanded" at PG

Jason Kidd's comments regarding the Mavericks' lack of depth at point guard invited vitriol from the team's fan base. They reminded the coach of Luka Doncic, who Dallas traded for Anthony Davis overnight without a second thought.

Ad

As the Mavericks fell to 0-2, Luka Doncic dropped 49 points to lead the Lakers to a win over the Timberwolves in LA. For the season, Doncic is averaging 46.0 ppg in two outings, shooting 62.0%. He's also put up 11.5 rpg and 8.5 apg.

Here's how the Mavericks fans reacted to Kidd's comment with Doncic references on X:

. @LakerFan1234000 hmm if only they had a 6’7” guard that can give you 35 and 10 every night

Ad

♡ @ughdanijela You don't say, J Kidd? We had no idea! Thanks for bringing this to light. Have you heard of Luka Dončić? The Mavs could make it to the finals and win a chip with a guy like that. Surely they'd never trade him.

Ad

Kevin Guthrie @khguthrie Weird. Almost like they had Brunson and Luka. What happened?

Ad

Desert Dweller Sports Network @DDSN_us LMAO what an insane comment after having Luka. (Not his fault but still)

Ad

Vegas @LasVegasNBAteam Luka would be such a great fit on this team

contraversace @contraversace Damn that’s crazy they should trade for a generational superstar who was entirely devoted to spending entire career in Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.