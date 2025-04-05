Jason Kidd gravely concerned about Mavericks after $18,000,000 guard's ankle injury amid play-in push

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd expressed his concern for Jaden Hardy. The 22-year-old was having a good game against the Clippers, but his night ended early following an unfortunate injury.

Ad

Late in the game, Hardy rolled his ankle and had to be helped to the locker room. Videos of the 22-year-old show that he avoided putting any weight on his injured leg, which made the injury look worse.

Kidd expressed concern for Hardy:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s tough because he’s trending in the right direction. He was one of the guys that was scoring the ball for us tonight and unfortunately twisted his ankle there late. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hardy finished his night with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. He has been key for the Mavericks this season but will likely join their long list of injuries for the final stretch. The 22-year-old is on a three-year contract that will see him earn $18 million, as per Spotrac.

Following their loss to the Clippers, the Mavs are ninth in the Western Conference. They are trailed by the Sacramento Kings by half a game. This is a crucial stretch for Dallas as it tries to lock its place in the play-in tournament.

Ad

The Mavericks don’t have enough quality to make noise in the playoffs, but Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson should be enough to get them there. However, things aren't looking good, as Hardy wasn’t the only one who left the floor early on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Klay Thompson exited after just 13 minutes due to an illness. Anthony Davis didn’t even participate due to adductor injury, while Kyrie Irving won’t return until next season, as he's dealing with a torn ACL. The Mavericks play the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies to close the season.

“Spencer’s very important”: Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie’s importance amid injury struggles

Following Jaden Hardy’s injury against the Clippers, Spencer Dinwiddie remains the only starting point guard for the Mavericks. After the game, Jason Kidd expressed just how important Dinwiddie is at the moment.

Ad

“Spencer is very important to this situation right now. But, he does everything, he preps well,” said Jason Kidd

Dinwiddie has been one of the most consistent players in the league in the last few seasons. He played 79 games during the 2022-23 season, 76 in 2023-24 and is up to 75 games this season. The Mavericks need to protect him, as losing Dinwiddie could spell the end of their season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.