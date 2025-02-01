Jason Kidd makes his feelings clear after Kyrie Irving snubbed from All-Star: "I was a little shocked he didn’t make it"

Kyrie Irving didn't make it to the list of reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star game. The Western Conference non-starters include big men Alperen Sengun, Jalen Williams, Victor Wembanyama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis. Keeping Irving off the roster are guards Anthony Edwards and James Harden.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reacted to Irving’s exclusion:

“I was a little shocked he didn’t make it, but there’s a lot of talented people in the West that didn’t make it. Luka (Doncic) and Kai (Irving) are All-Stars, no matter if they get in or not. You keep pushing forward. It’s unfortunate, but Kai’s numbers speak for themselves. There’s nothing he can do but continue to keep playing good basketball.”

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Uncle Drew is shooting 48.2%, including 41.9% from deep. Kidd asserts those numbers should have been enough to give the Mavericks guard a spot on the All-Star team.

James Harden, who earned an All-Star spot, averages 21.7 PPG, 8.4 APG, 5.8 RPG and 1.5 SPG. "The Beard" is shooting 39.9%, including 35.2% from deep. When the reserves list came out, the LA Clippers only had a one-win advantage over the Dallas Mavericks. Jason Kidd is aware that Irving's exclusion made the Mavs the only 25+ winning team without an All-Star on the roster.

NBA coaches voted for the All-Star reserves. Kidd’s contemporaries did not think Kyrie Irving deserved a ninth appearance in the annual event.

Kyrie Irving shares sentiment after failing to make All-Star team

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks watched the Detroit Pistons honor Cade Cunningham for his first All-Star selection on Friday. The home team gave its fans more reason to cheer for them after beating the Mavericks 117-102. Irving finished with 28 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Uncle Drew said about the All-Star snub:

“Not really disappointment. It’s more or less just what it is. It’s just accepting it and moving forward.”

The Mavericks are still waiting for the return of the injured Luka Doncic. While Luka Legend ramps up his conditioning for a return, Jason Kidd keeps counting on Irving to carry the team.

