Jason Kidd seemingly plans to pit Cooper Flagg against Bronny James with defiant role against Lakers

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd's plans for Cooper Flagg at the NBA Summer League against the LA Lakers may give the fans what they want. One of the key talking points ahead of Flagg's debut during the Mavericks-Lakers matchup on July 10 was his matchup against LeBron James' son, Bronny James, who begins his second year.
Kidd has indirectly taken it up a notch by suggesting his intentions to play Flagg at point guard against the Lakers.
"I want to put him [Cooper] at point guard… I’m excited to give him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens," Kidd said on Friday (h/t Legion Hoops on X).
This means Bronny will have the chance to guard the No. 1 pick primarily because it's his role for LA to be at the point of attack. The Lakers are developing him in that 3-and-D role, so there could be a lot of fireworks when the Summer League tips off.
Cooper Flagg may have to spend significant time running point for the Mavericks when the season begins. Dallas will be without veteran star Kyrie Irving for a decent chunk of the season after he suffered an ACL tear in March.
Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban also wants to see Cooper Flagg at point guard
Cooper Flagg's versatility as a two-way player, especially on the offensive end of the floor, is well known. The former Duke star was one of the best table-setters in college. He did it all, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
It's what makes him fit like a glove on the Mavericks, especially amid Kyrie Irving's absence. Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban also dished his take on Flagg's role, expressing his wish to see the No. 1 pick in a point guard role.
"I’d send a text to J-Kidd, point guard, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up," he said on Friday (via Mavericks reporter Noah Webber).
Cuban explained his preference, suggesting that the Mavericks could boast one of the biggest lineups in the NBA until Irving returns if Cooper Flagg is deployed at point guard.
The other positions would be occupied by Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and one of Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford. Thompson would be the shortest at 6-foot-5, but positionally, he would be bigger than most of his counterparts.
