Jason Kidd seemingly plans to pit Cooper Flagg against Bronny James with defiant role against Lakers

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd's plans for Cooper Flagg at the NBA Summer League against the LA Lakers may give the fans what they want. One of the key talking points ahead of Flagg's debut during the Mavericks-Lakers matchup on July 10 was his matchup against LeBron James' son, Bronny James, who begins his second year.

Ad

Kidd has indirectly taken it up a notch by suggesting his intentions to play Flagg at point guard against the Lakers.

"I want to put him [Cooper] at point guard… I’m excited to give him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens," Kidd said on Friday (h/t Legion Hoops on X).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This means Bronny will have the chance to guard the No. 1 pick primarily because it's his role for LA to be at the point of attack. The Lakers are developing him in that 3-and-D role, so there could be a lot of fireworks when the Summer League tips off.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cooper Flagg may have to spend significant time running point for the Mavericks when the season begins. Dallas will be without veteran star Kyrie Irving for a decent chunk of the season after he suffered an ACL tear in March.

Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban also wants to see Cooper Flagg at point guard

Cooper Flagg's versatility as a two-way player, especially on the offensive end of the floor, is well known. The former Duke star was one of the best table-setters in college. He did it all, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Ad

It's what makes him fit like a glove on the Mavericks, especially amid Kyrie Irving's absence. Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban also dished his take on Flagg's role, expressing his wish to see the No. 1 pick in a point guard role.

"I’d send a text to J-Kidd, point guard, point guard, point guard, let him bring the ball up," he said on Friday (via Mavericks reporter Noah Webber).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cuban explained his preference, suggesting that the Mavericks could boast one of the biggest lineups in the NBA until Irving returns if Cooper Flagg is deployed at point guard.

The other positions would be occupied by Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis and one of Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford. Thompson would be the shortest at 6-foot-5, but positionally, he would be bigger than most of his counterparts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More