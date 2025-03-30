Jason Kidd shares honest feelings as Anthony Davis' return changes Mavericks' fortunes: "Big time of the year"

The Dallas Mavericks are unbeaten when Anthony Davis plays. AD helped the Mavs to a 120-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to improve the team’s record to 37-38. From No. 11 a week ago, Dallas is now No. 9 in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff positioning.

Ad

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had this to say after the win in Chicago (via Mike Curtis):

“When we left, I think we were 11th. We’re just focused on one game at a time. As you know, this group is close. We’re fighting for each other. We’re executing the game plan. To end the road trip with a W & go 3-1 is big time of the year, no matter what the record is.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Mavericks left Dallas on Mar. 22 after pulling off a 123-117 upset of the Detroit Pistons. They started a four-game road trip with a 120-101 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets. Anthony Davis sat out the second night of a back-to-back set, a key reason the Mavs lost 128-113 to the New York Knicks. AD returned and led his team to wins over the Orlando Magic (101-92) and the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavs’ surge to the No. 9 spot has been aided by losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix is on a two-game losing skid, while Sacramento is 1-5 in their last six outings.

Ad

Jason Kidd needs Anthony Davis healthy to clinch a play-in tournament spot

The Dallas Mavericks have seven games left, making it almost impossible for them to grab an outright playoff spot. They are six games behind the LA Clippers (42-31) and the Golden State Warriors (42-31) and 5.5 adrift of the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32).

Jason Kidd’s team will have to focus on nailing a play-in tournament spot. To accomplish that goal, they need Anthony Davis healthy and available.

Ad

Dallas is hobbling to the finish line with key injuries to multiple players. Even if Davis plays, they will still miss significant contributors like Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), and Dante Exum (hand) have unspecified return dates.

Expand Tweet

Despite the injury-hampered roster, Kidd has proven that he can guide the team to wins, particularly if Anthony Davis is available. The Mavericks have a tough schedule to close out the season. They will need the star big man to play to hold on to a play-in tournament spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.