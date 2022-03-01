Jason McIntyre calls Steph Curry the face of the league: “A below the rim superstar, in an above the rim league, that’s what propelled him to greatness”

Fox Sports analyst Jason McIntyre believes that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the face of the NBA.

Curry is one of the most influential players of this generation. He changed the way the game is played today, making the three-point shot one of the most impactful offensive weapons used by teams. Players 1-to-5 rely on long-range shots to make a difference, and Curry has impacted that change in the modern-day NBA.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

Steph Curry is an Steph Curry is an 👽 https://t.co/LfhGNQhmcH

While discussing the next face of the league on the recent episode of 'Undisputed,' stand-in host Jason McIntyre shared his views on Steph Curry currently owning the tag, saying:

"Go to any arena when Golden State is in town, this is how I characterize the face of the league, when a certain team or player is in town, you want to get tickets."

McIntyre continued:

"The baby faced assassin, being a below the rim superstar, in an above the rim league, that’s what propelled him to greatness. When he goes to golf tournaments and people flock to watch Steph Curry off a tee like, bro, I don't know how you can sayCurry is not the face of the league."

Curry is indeed one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA. The things he can do on the court are simply unreal. From making shots from the halfcourt line to fending off double-teams with his flashy dribbling, the 33-year-old always manages to produce plenty of jaw-dropping moments whenever he's in action.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Ja Morant can be a Derrick Rose-type talent. But the face of the league currently is Steph Curry. Ja Morant is just not in that stratosphere yet." — Is Ja Morant becoming the face of the NBA?"Ja Morant can be a Derrick Rose-type talent. But the face of the league currently is Steph Curry. Ja Morant is just not in that stratosphere yet." — @jasonrmcintyre Is Ja Morant becoming the face of the NBA?"Ja Morant can be a Derrick Rose-type talent. But the face of the league currently is Steph Curry. Ja Morant is just not in that stratosphere yet." — @jasonrmcintyre https://t.co/NsnGz8IiQX

Steph Curry, Warriors struggling to find momentum

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been in a tough spot over the last few weeks. They have lost five of their last seven games. The Warriors blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead in their previous outing against the Dallas Mavericks, losing the tie 107-101.

They are currently only two games ahead of the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies team, who have been in terrific form all season. Curry and Co. are missing key players like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, leading to their problems at both ends of the floor, especially offensively.

Curry has been under tremendous pressure, especially with the likes of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson not performing efficiently on a nightly basis. Curry himself underwent a shooting slump for a long stretch in between.

He seems to have gotten out of it, though. However, the Warriors haven't been able to capitalize on it. It will be interesting to see how long it takes them to rediscover their rhythm as the regular season enters its final phase.

Edited by Arnav