Jason McIntyre talks about waiting for Anthony Davis to return with a popular Star Wars analogy: “Out of nowhere comes Han Solo and Millennium Falcon, and he starts taking out the bad guys”

Anthony Davis’ long-awaited return was discussed on Wednesday during “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” With Davis dealing with injuries for the majority of the season, the Lakers have longed for him to be full strength and dominant again.

Guest host Jason McIntyre expressed the weight of AD’s return by comparing it to Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon showing up. Just like the space freighter coming out of nowhere to help Luke Skywalker destroy the Death Star, the Lakers could use a similar spark.

Anthony Davis as Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon, needs to come and save LA

McIntyre said:

“Luke Skywalker and company, they’re trying to take down the Death Star. And they’re fighting a losing battle, they’re taking Ls left and right, and it’s like, ‘Ah, man, do we have a chance here? Darth Vader’s gonna rule the universe.’ And out of no where comes Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon, and he starts taking out the bad guys. …

"And that’s what we’re waiting for with Anthony Davis. We’re just trying to hold down the fort.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Frank Vogel needs to fix this, because if you have hope for the postseason you must make Westbrook the 6th Man, he's unplayable with @jasonrmcintyre on whether there's hope for the Lakers this season:"Frank Vogel needs to fix this, because if you have hope for the postseason you must make Westbrook the 6th Man, he's unplayable with LeBron . But if you get AD on the court, there's hope for the Lakers." .@jasonrmcintyre on whether there's hope for the Lakers this season: "Frank Vogel needs to fix this, because if you have hope for the postseason you must make Westbrook the 6th Man, he's unplayable with LeBron. But if you get AD on the court, there's hope for the Lakers." https://t.co/6KZEveV2L5

The analogy is accurate due to the impending doom that Los Angeles seems to be facing. But Star Wars fans everywhere know that even in the face of long odds, if there is a sliver of hope, there is a way. Especially if Han Solo has yet so show up.

Solo is a fictional character in the "Star Wars" franchise created by George Lucas. He played a clutch role in many of the Rebel Alliance's victories. Solo, Chewbacca, and the Millennium Falcon dropping into the fight usually meant the tide was about to change. And that is what Jason McIntyre was saying about Anthony Davis’ return.

Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 37 games this season. Stats like these would be missed on any squad, let alone win-starved Los Angeles (27-34), which is ninth in the Western Conference.

Jason commented on Lakers fans' perception of struggling star Russell Westbrook, who hasn't helped in Davis' absence:

“They do not like Russell Westbrook at all.”

Westbrook has been continually criticized due to his intense turnover rate and inability to create fluent plays, especially in the clutch. He is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Though the stats are relatively great, they shy in comparison to his mistakes. Regardless of how well he is playing, Lakers fans are completely disappointed in his efforts.

Anthony Davis has been dealing with injuries all season. He suffered a thigh injury in November, a knee injury in December, a reccurring wrist injury in January and a foot injury on Feb. 16.

Davis is reported to be out for at least another month. The timing is not friendly to the Lakers, as they will be facing the hardest part of their entire schedule.

Perhaps Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon can pull up sooner rather than later. But as Star Wars fans everywhere know, he usually waits until the last nick of time. LA fans everywhere pray that the Jedi force within LeBron James can withhold the bad guys until Han Solo's – or, rather, Anthony Davis’ – return.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein