Jason “White Chocolate” Williams comically demeans Bubba Dub’s shot at $100k Kyrie Irving 1v1: “Better chance of pi**ing in hot sauce bottle”

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams and comedian Bubba Dub are the newly named co-hosts of “The No Media Show.” Produced by PlayersTV and presented by Ford, the program aims to provide athletes with a platform to express themselves outside popular narratives. The former Sacramento Kings star said that the show will “take back control of athletes’ stories and share them in our authentic voices.”

Known as Jerry Morgan in real life, Williiams' collaborator will offer a fresh look at these stories. He will also serve as the perfect foil to the retired NBA player's straightforward approach with his trademark dry wit and hilarious banter. The stand-up comedian is expected to bring the perspective of a non-athlete and sprinkle the show with a dose of hilarity.

Bubba Dub didn’t disappoint in the first episode. The creator of “TRASHH” challenged Kyrie Irving to a 1-on-1 matchup with $100,000 at stake. None of them will get the money, though, as the comedian proposed to give the prize to charity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Williams, who offered to be the referee, managed to keep a straight face for some time before answering (via Landon Buford):

“I’m be honest with you. I think he probably got a wet jumper but honestly, I think you got a better chance of pi**ing in a hot sauce bottle.”

Expand Tweet

Bubba Dub has zero chance of beating Kyrie Irving in a head-to-head tussle. Jason Williams called Irving's handles the best in NBA history. “Uncle Drew” is also a bona fide scorer who can light up opposing defenses.

Some of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA have had their chance to guard Irving. Hardly any of them has had a consistent win rate versus the eight-time All-Star in mano-a-mano duels. Jerry Morgan will not have a smidgen of a chance of beating Irving.

Bubba Dub, however, refused to give in so easily to Jason Willams’ argument. He added that Irving doesn’t play defense and that he has a “secret weapon” specifically designed for the former Boston Celtics star. Morgan didn’t say what that weapon was but that he would only whisper it to his opponent’s ear and it would “f**k him up.”

Kyrie Irving responded to Bubba Dub’s challenge

Bubba Dub’s challenge quickly went viral. Kyrie Irving, who is one of 50+ athlete owners and investors of PlayersTV, gamely played along. On “The No Show Media’s” Instagram account, the 2016 champ with the Cleveland Cavaliers responded:

“Well, let’s make it happen then, Ahki. 1on1 to 100? Full court?

One can only imagine how the “TRASHH” creator will fare in such a matchup. Running up and down the court against Irving is not the kind of competition that he will have a snowball’s chance of winning. Irving will run him off the gym and more.