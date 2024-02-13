Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams stakes claim over Tom Brady as Randy Moss' favorite passer: "I'm the best quarterback he ever played with"

In the NFL world, Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. However, one former NBA player made a bold claim about being a better passer than him.

While appearing on "The OGs" podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Jason Williams touched on his dedication to his craft. During his time in the league, "White Chocolate" was one of the NBA's most electrifying point guards. Williams' highlight reel is filled with nothing but jaw-dropping impossible passes.

During this conversation, Haslem brought up that Williams played quarterback in college as well as basketball. The former Sacramento Kings guard went on to make a claim that he is a better pass than Tom Brady. Citing Randy Moss as someone who can back up this hot take.

"You ask [Randy] Moss, I'm the best quarterback he ever played with," Williams said. "Better than Tom Brady, better than TB12."

Williams played 12 years in the league, bouncing around on multiple teams. His most notable season came in 2006, when he helped the Miami Heat secure a championship.

After retiring in 2009, Williams decided to come back for a few more seasons. His last stint in the league came in 2011, when he appeared in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies. The journeyman guard finished his career with averages of 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Tom Brady is Randy Moss' best quarterback by a wide margin

Jason Williams might want to stake his claim over Tom Brady, but it isn't much a debate. The former NBA guard might have been a flashier passer, but he doesn't match up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Moss joined the New England Patriots in 2007, and went on to play for four seasons. Even though at was the end of his NFL career, he still managed to be extremely productive because of who was throwing him the ball.

The Patriots didn't win any Super Bowls during Moss' tenure, but that didn't mean the duo wasn't successful together. In 52 total games with New England, the Hall of Fame wide receiver racked up just under 4,000 yards while catching 50 touchdowns.

In his age 30 season, Moss led the NFL in touchdowns with 23. He managed to do it again two years later in the second to last year of his career (13). Moss retired in 2011, but then decided to give it one more go in 2012 before officially calling it a career.

Williams can argue this all he wants, but he probably isn't going to find anyone who will put him over Brady.

