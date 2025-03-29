Jason Whitlock delivers no-nonsense take on LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith saga as he clowns both individuals

Things have gotten increasingly personal between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. Sports analyst Jason Whitlock shared his opinions on the feud between James and Smith. LeBron and Stephen's beef started when the analyst criticized Bronny James' NBA career. The senior James didn't appreciate what Smith had to say and confronted him personally during the LA Lakers' game against the New York Knicks.

In James's defense, he was simply trying to be a father protecting his child from negativity. However, what LeBron didn't realize was that Smith was also simply doing his job as an analyst, criticizing Bronny, who is now a professional basketball player.

Fast forward to the present day, Stephen A. Smith talked about getting physical with LeBron James, had the LA Lakers star lay a finger on the analyst. Fellow sports analyst Jason Whitlock has had enough of their feud and went on a rant about both parties.

"Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James say they’re pro-black, but they’re really pro-clown," Whitlock said. "They don’t care if they promote a culture that sends your kids to jail and turns them gay. They’re well paid. Only clowns appear in a clown show."

Stephen A. Smith would've thrown hands with LeBron James

The feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith has evolved into another level. Stephen claimed that if LeBron touched him during their heated confrontation, he would've swung at the four-time NBA champion.

"It was during the third quarter, it was fresh out of a timeout, it was him walking to the basketball court, it was on national television, the cameras were rolling and had I done something, what do y'all want me to do," Smith said. "Do you want this to be a reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith?"

"Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that," Smith continued. "I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that."

LeBron James then went on social media to make fun of Stephen A. Smith's statement by mocking the sports analyst with a video of him boxing.

Given the current circumstances, we doubt that the issue between the parties will die down anytime soon.

