Jason Whitlock names LeBron James and $213,280,928 superstar in Mount Rushmore of players who 'destroyed' the NBA

Sports columnist Jason Whitlock recently named his Mt. Rushmore of players who destroyed the NBA, including the legendary LeBron James. He also named two injury-prone stars and another who demanded a trade from his current team due to contractual differences.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Fearless podcast on Wednesday, Whitlock explained why James, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler are in the Mt. Rushmore of players who are the reason for the NBA's demise.

"Kawhi's injuries and how much load management he brought on," Whitlock said. "Joel Embiid, the money he stole, the MVP he stole. Jimmy Butler doesn't want to play for $50 million, he's been disrespected. And LeBron James brought in all this ring chasing, superteams, player empowerment, completely destroyed the league."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James gave players empowerment after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in 2010. It started the trend of players using free agency to build superteams and chase a championship. More and more disgruntled stars have used their power to be in better situations over the years.

Jimmy Butler is doing it right now, wanting a trade out of the Miami Heat after not getting a new contract. At 35 years old, Butler remains a good player but the Heat are known for not giving older stars a big extension.

Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard are earning $213,280,928 and $149,505,800 respectively (per Spotrac). Embiid even has an extension starting in 2026 worth $192,907,008 for the following three years. Both are unprecedented contracts given their injury history.

Expand Tweet

Embiid has only played in 13 games this season due to various injuries while Kawhi Leonard has only suited up eight times so far. The Philadelphia 76ers are heading for a lost season while the LA Clippers are staying afloat because of James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac.

Stephen A. Smith pleads with LeBron James about Bronny James

Stephen A. Smith pleads to LeBron James about Bronny James. (Photo: IMAGN)

While Jason Whitlock didn't comment on LeBron James' influence in getting Bronny James into the NBA, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith tackled the subject on Wednesday. Smith pleaded with the LA Lakers superstar to "stop" with the Bronny experiment and leave him in the G League to improve.

"I am pleading with LeBron James as a father, stop this," Smith said on 'First Take' on Wednesday. "We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad ... We love what we’re seeing from him in the G League because that’s where you belong as you hone your skills and you get better and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do. I am rooting for Bronny James, it would be cruel to root against him. He’s a wonderful kid, I wish him nothing but the best."

Expand Tweet

Bronny had a horrendous outing for the LA Lakers on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He went scoreless in 15 minutes with three rebounds, one assist and three turnovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback