Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend Casey Braxton responds to online hate amid ongoing domestic violence allegations against Lakers player

Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend Casey Braxton responded to the online hate she has been receiving ever since the domestic violence allegations against Hayes blew up. Braxton thanked the people who supported her and told her end of the tale to her 101K followers.

"I want to take a moment to thank everyone for the incredible love and support I've received during this challenging time. Your kindness means the world!" Braxton wrote.

Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend Casey Braxton responds to hate on her IG story. (Credits: @casey_braxton/Instagram)

Hayes' girlfriend then shared her perspective on the situation.

"Being on the receiving end of negativity for something you have nothing to do with is incredibly frustrating. You have every right to stand your ground, protect your peace and promote kindness in the midst of chaos.

"Let's focus on spreading love and understanding instead of hate!"

The current situation for Hayes has been a tricky one. He is with the Lakers and is out with an ankle injury. Earlier this month, coach JJ Redick spoke on behalf of the franchise and offered full cooperation in the investigation.

Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend Casey Braxton clears the air about domestic violence case after video leak

Jaxson Hayes' girlfriend Casey Braxton uploaded an Instagram story on Nov. 4 where she informed her audience that she was not the woman in the leaked video.

"I appreciate the love and the kindness, but that video is NOT ME. No need to follow or dm."

In the following story, Braxton made a request.

"Please leave me and especially my family alone."

Braxton clears the air surrounding the leaked video. (Credits: @casey_braxton/Instagram)

Earlier this month, a video of the Lakers' big man surfaced online amid the reopening of an old investigation around him. Bricks Center shared the video on X.

The video was taken from a doorbell camera and shows the Lakers big man arguing with former girlfriend Sophia Jamora. At the end of the video, Hayes walks away after spitting on her. After the old case grabbed national attention, Jamora came forward and told her side of the story.

Jaxson Hayes has been a backup center for the Lakers, however, his future at the franchise is uncertain and likely depends on the result of the ongoing investigation.

