Jay Williams believes Knicks could upset Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder after statement Game 5 win

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks secured a victory in their biggest game of the year thus far. Following their latest showing, one analyst took a bold stance regarding their ability to take down an opposing contender.

Ad

New York was back on their home floor for Game 5, staring down elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Despite the minimal margin for error, the group banded together to keep their season alive for at least a few more days. Between strong offensive play from their stars and shutting down Tyrese Haliburton, New York walked out of MSG with a 111-94 victory.

Among those who was incredibly impressed with how the Knicks looked in Game 5 was Jay Williams. While on "Get Up" Friday morning, he stated they could possibly take down the OKC Thunder if they maintain this high level of two-way play.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That team's defensive performance and taking care of the rock is not only the reason they have a chance to win this series," Williams said. "But that gives them a fighting shot against OKC."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

New York cannot afford to start looking ahead to OKC yet, as they still have business to attend to in the conference finals. Trailing 3-2, Brunson and company have to win out if they want to secure their spot on the game's biggest stage.

Ben Stiller amped up following Knicks Game 5 victory over the Pacers

As one of the most historic franchises in the NBA, the Knicks have a deep fan base. Also, being in New York, celebrities are constantly found courtside cheering on the team.

Ad

Throughout this playoff run, numerous notable figures have been spotted supporting Jalen Brunson and company at games. Among the biggest fans is comedic actor Ben Stiller, who has been popping up at matchups on the road as well.

With the Knicks extending the series another game, Stiller was fired up following Thursday's Game 5 win. He took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that New York is going to come away victorious in seven games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

New York made the most of their homecourt advantage, but now they face a tough challenge. With their backs against the wall, the Knicks have to go back to Indiana and try and steal another game on the road. They were able to pick up a win away from MSG in Game 3, but it took a 20-point explosion from Karl-Anthony Towns in the fourth quarter.

New York will look to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More