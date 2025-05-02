Jay Williams declares Jalen Brunson the Knicks' GOAT as he stuns ESPN colleagues with unexpected reasoning 

Since joining the New York Knicks back in 2022, Jalen Brunson has emerged as one of the top superstar guards in the NBA. As he continues to dazzle in the postseason, one analyst made a bold claim about where he sits in franchise history.

On Thursday night, Brunson continued his hot start to the 2025 playoffs. In an elimination game, he erupted for 40 points and seven assists to put the Detroit Pistons away for good. The Knicks have now punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they'll square off against the Boston Celtics.

Following this stellar performance from Jalen Brunson, Jay Williams gushed over the Knicks star on Get Up Friday morning. He went as far as to say the All-Star guard is the best player in franchise history. When Hall of Famer Walt Frazier was thrown out in rebuttal, Williams claimed Brunson will be in the same tier as him when it's all said and done.

"I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform," Williams said. "I firmly believe that. He embodies everything."

"Before it's said and done I think we'll be talking about him in that capcity," he said in regards to Brunson and Frazier.

Seeing that Frazier delivered the Knicks a pair of championships in the 1970s, Brunson still has a ways to go before they are in the same conversation.

Jay Williams praises Jalen Brunson after Game 6 win vs. Detroit Pistons

Before going on TV to declare his bold stance on Jalen Brunson, Jay Williams took to social media to give him his flowers. He made an elongated post on X (formerly Twitter) to highlight his latest clutch performance.

In the regular season, Brunson took home the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award. He continued to show why he was the right choice against the Detroit Pistons, delivering in numerous big moments.

Down the stretch of Game 6, things were neck-and-neck between the Knicks and Pistons. With the game tied in the final moments, New York put the ball in their star guard's hands. Brunson managed to shake off Ausar Thompson and rise up for what would be a game-winning three-point shot.

Williams was one of countless people in and around the NBA to react to Jalen Brunson's shot late in Game 6. He applauded his ability to consistently deliver when the pressure is at its highest.

Following a hard-fought battle with the Pistons, Brunson and the Knicks now face their biggest challenge yet. They'll attempt to knock off the defending champions to try and reach the conference finals.

