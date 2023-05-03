Jay Williams lashes out at Jordan Poole for end-of-game shot, says ‘you are not [Steph Curry]’

The Golden State Warriors and their superstar Steph Curry have always been a team with high standards, especially when it comes to their sharpshooting abilities.

Every player on this team is expected to perform when it counts, especially with Steph Curry leading the charge. Jay Williams was quick to lash out when Jordan Poole made just one reckless shot at the end of game one against the LA Lakers.

Many Warriors supporters are wondering what this means for the team's future after the former Duke star had some harsh words to say about Poole and his actions that day.

Jay Williams criticizes Jordan Poole for shooting the ball at the end of the game

Jay Williams, the former Duke basketball star and current ESPN analyst, did not mince words when he criticized Jordan Poole for taking a wild shot at the end of a game against the Lakers. Williams was quick to point out that Poole is not Steph Curry and should have been more mindful of his team's strategy at such a crucial moment.

"I feel like I'm so damn tired. Jordan Poole, you are not 30, You are not 30. And if I just watch 30, give me a 50-point master class. He's a number below 30, whatever.

"I know that you got the bag. And this has been an ongoing theme that this team has to work through, whether it's Steph calling them out in the huddle or, you know, Draymond Green trying to grab his hand.

The Los Angeles Lakers really dared the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry to find another option in the waning minutes of Game 1 of their Western semifinals playoffs matchup.

A 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when Poole tested fate, the basketball gods, Big Moment, and the patience of Warriors fans all over the world with a bad late heave 30-plus feet from the rim.

What this means for the future of the Warriors as compared to Steph Curry

Over the past few years, the Warriors have been a dominant force in the NBA, led by Steph Curry and featuring players like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Jordan Poole is emerging as one of the team's main players and appears to be assuming a bigger leadership role. Although Jay Williams criticized his game-winning shot, it was clear that he still had a lot to learn before being compared to Steph Curry.

The future of the Warriors may depend on how well Jordan Poole develops as a player. If he continues to improve and learns from his mistakes, he could become an integral part of the team’s success moving forward.

