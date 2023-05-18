Jay Williams proclaims Nikola Jokic the 'Best 1-man offense,' questions Steph Curry's abilities in comparison

Nikola Jokic has been on an incredible run in this year's postseason. Jokic is averaging 34.5 points (59.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range), 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the second-round series. In a Game 1 victory against the No. 1 ranked defense in the playoffs, the Lakers, Jokic dropped 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.

On ESPN's "First Take," Jay Williams compared Nikola Jokic's capability as the "best 1-man offense" to Steph Curry's impact on a basketball team.

"I truly do believe that Nikola Jokic is the best 1-man offense in this postseason in the history of the NBA," Williams said. "You hear stuff like Steph's numbers are incredible too, but does Steph make people better the way Jokic does?"

From Jay Williams' perspective, there hasn't been any player that rivals what Nikola Jokic can do at the offensive end in NBA history. Jokic's ability as a 3-level scorer and to facilitate a half-court offense with ease rivals Steph Curry's imprint on the Warriors throughout his career.

In the 14 seasons that Curry has played for the Warriors, he has averaged 24.6 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 42.8% from 3-point range), 6.5 apg and 4.7 rpg. He has also secured four NBA championships for Golden State with three different rosters.

Steph Curry might not be a rebounder and playmaker like Jokic, but his shooting prowess alone can overwhelm any defensive coverage in NBA history. The amount of attention he gets from his constant motion easily opens the Warriors' offense for quality looks without him even touching the ball.

Looking at the two consecutive MVP seasons of Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic

Steph Curry secured his first MVP award during the 2014-15 season. He averaged 23.8 ppg (48.7% shooting, including 44.3% from 3-point range), 7.7 apg and 4.3 rpg. Curry won his second MVP in the following season. He averaged 30.1 ppg (50.4% shooting, including 45.4% from 3-point range and 90.8% from the free-throw line), 6.7 apg and 5.4 rebounds.

In his second MVP season, Curry was the first player in NBA history to win the award unanimously with his 50-40-90 shooting efficiency.

Nikola Jokic secured his first MVP during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 26.4 ppg (56.6% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range), 10.8 rpg and 8.3 apg. In the following season, Jokic won his second consecutive MVP award. He averaged 27.1 ppg (58.3% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range), 13.8 rpg and 7.9 apg.

Jokic was not able to reach the 50-40-90 shooting efficiency of Curry's second MVP season due to a different playing style.

