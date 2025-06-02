Former NBA lottery pick and ESPN analyst Jay Williams is rooting for the Knicks to win the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Williams believes it's ideal for New York to make a push for a blockbuster Giannis trade because of concerns surrounding Jalen Brunson's longevity.

The Knicks star has been massive in turning New York's fortunes around by himself in a heliocentric offense. However, that's also put immense miles and workload on Brunson's shoulders. As a 6-foot-1 guard, there's only so much Brunson can endure, and it might hinder his prospects of having a lengthy career.

Williams considers a Giannis trade important for this specific reason. Here's what he said on Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up" show:

"Throughout the longevity of Brunson's career, due to the fact that he absorbs so much physicality, I don't need him to carry the load every single night throughout the course of an 82-game regular season schedule and into the playoffs. ...

"A guy like Giannis can carry that load. And actually, I think their games are comparable together. They work together."

Jay Williams conceded that the Knicks will likely have to give up the house to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he remains the piece that suits the Knicks for the best long-term interests of franchise star Jalen Brunson.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @https://x.com/GetUpESPN @RealJayWilliams says the Knicks trading for Giannis could be in the "best, long-term interest" of Jalen Brunson's career. "I don't need [Brunson] to carry the load every single night. ... A guy like Giannis can carry that load."

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo can make a Jalen Brunson and Knicks union possible

The Milwaukee Bucks' stance on a future without Giannis Antetokounmpo and his own decision will have the most significant impact on how things play out in their potential divorce. The Bucks can either rebuild with young players and favorable picks or continue contending with a bona fide All-Star or two in return.

A rebuild seems to be the more likely direction if Giannis asks out. However, if he holds out a move to a specific destination like the Knicks, the Bucks might be forced to change their stance. The Knicks only have one first-round pick to trade and a 2026 top-eight protected selection from the Washington Wizards.

Neither are likely to entice the Bucks. Nevertheless, they have the players to help keep the Bucks afloat in playoff contention. Karl-Anthony Towns will most certainly have to be moved, along with high-end role players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

The Bucks haven't had a generational talent like Giannis since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and they won't give up a chance to maximize their returns should he move, especially to a rival in the same conference.

