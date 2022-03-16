Jay Williams questions why LeBron James is playing 40 minutes a game: “This is a team that’s already checked out, I think that’s why you’re seeing the frustration on LeBron James’ face”

The idea of shutting down LeBron James, considering his age, for the rest of the season is being debated as the LA Lakers' tumultuous season continues.

Former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about how the Lakers (29-39) are going absolutely nowhere and should consider mothballing King James. On ESPN's "Get Up," Williams said:

"For me, I don't understand why LeBron James is playing 40 minutes a night. This team has shown no fight, no determination. LeBron is frustrated. They're going to bring AD (Anthony Davis) back with a history of being injured off an ankle injury and expect him to be the difference-maker and try to play him what, 35 or 40 minutes a night?"

Williams continued:

"This is a team that's already checked out. I think that's why you're seeing the frustration on LeBron James' face. There is not a sense of urgency. It doesn't permeate across the team to all the players. If you minimize LeBron James' minutes, you think about AD more long term, let Russell (Westbrook), let some of your younger players play.

"Don't fight for it."

King James, at age 37, has struggled with injuries to his abdomen and knees this season.

Should the Lakers think about shutting down LeBron James?

King James in action against the Toronto Raptors

LeBron James, over the years, has built a reputation for being an iron man. He continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances at the age of 37. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost two decades.

At age 37, James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.3%, including 36.2% from beyond the arc. He has five triple-doubles and 19 double-doubles this season. However, these incredible numbers haven't translated into wins for his team.

Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 18 games this season and the Lakers have lost 11 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him as James has to be even more careful with the way he maintains his body with all his mileage.

On top of this, he has also been struggling with knee issues akin to the ankle injury he suffered last season. In all likelihood that issue could take the entire offseason to recover from.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was supposed to ease the workload on James, but that has since not gone according to plan. James has ended up doing a lot more for the Lakers to even come close to winning. He has had to handle the scoring burden. And recently,he has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis.

All these reasons should be alarming enough for the Lakers to sit King James for the rest of the season and focus on the next season.

