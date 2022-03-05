Jay Williams worried about the Brooklyn Nets after another loss: “This is not the team we thought they were going to be”

It's been a scary six weeks for the Brooklyn Nets as they fell off tremendously from being one of the top seed teams in the NBA Eastern Conference to becoming the eighth seed. They have only won six games in their last 24 outings, largely due to the absence of Kevin Durant and the loss of James Harden.

With the infusion of the Philadelphia 76ers trio, fans and analysts likewise reacted. Pegging the team for great things with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and rebounder extraordinare Andre Drummond. It was said that they had finally plugged in the defense and rebound issues they used to have.

But that seems to be far from the truth as they remain very inconsistent, winning one game in their last six appearances. Former NBA player Jay Williams expressed his worry for the Nets on his show on ESPN alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman.

"The reason why I'm worried, so last night the Miami Heat, no Jimmy Butler, no PJ Tucker, no Kyle Lowry. And four dudes gave the Nets 20+ points last night. It's concerning where they are at. I know it's KD's first game back but this is not the team we thought they're going to be."

The Nets stood no chance against a lean Miami Heat roster that lacked Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. Suffering a 5-point defeat to the number one team in the East.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat defends Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 3, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Brooklyn Nets talisman Kevin Durant returned to the court after missing 21 games due to a knee injury. He made a return with less than 20 games left in the season as he hopes to take the Nets back to winning ways.

The Nets hosted the Heat at the Barclay Center and took a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter. This was soon short-lived as the Heat closed the difference by five points in the second quarter. The third quarter was one of the lowest scoring quarters for the Nets this season, as they only mustered 17 points, giving up the lead to the Heat who had registered 28 points.

4 AST Kevin Durant in his first game back since January:31 PTS4 REB4 AST Kevin Durant in his first game back since January:▪️ 31 PTS▪️ 4 REB▪️ 4 AST https://t.co/5rLlKKpFrn

KaskD had a good day back on the court, posting 31 points, four rebounds and four assists. But it was far from enough as only Bruce Brown amongst the rest of the team recorded 20+ points last night. Bam Adebayo left no stone unturned as he almost attained a triple-double, registering 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to give his team the edge.

