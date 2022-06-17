"Jaylen Brown is better than Jayson Tatum" - Skip Bayless continues his criticism of Celtics' 3-time All-Star, throws more shade on duo by calling Brown's hands "Westbrickian"

Jaylen Brown put in an all-out effort for the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors, with his side facing elimination on homecourt in Game 6. He matched Steph Curry’s game-high of 34 points, shooting at a click of 52.2%, but ended up on the losing side in his first NBA Finals appearance.

Brown’s efforts were not rewarded partly due to the lack of support from his fellow superstar, Jayson Tatum. It was easily Tatum’s most disappointing performance of the postseason, considering how high the stakes were. He scored just 13 points in the game, with 11 of them coming in the first half.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Jaylen Brown is better than Jayson Tatum ... but too often JB's hands are Westbrickian. Jaylen Brown is better than Jayson Tatum ... but too often JB's hands are Westbrickian.

Skip Bayless took to his Twitter account after the game to provide his thoughts on the Boston Celtics’ touted superstars and tweeted:

“Jaylen Brown is better than Jayson Tatum ... but too often JB's hands are Westbrickian.”

Jaylen Brown certainly contributed to the team’s scoring, but his turnovers were costly. Some of these came when the Celtics were stringing together a few successful offensive possessions, which only made things worse.

Those turnovers led to increased confidence for the Golden State Warriors, as they were able to inch away from their opponents. The Warriors’ sharp shooters have been regularly praised for the timeliness of their contributions and this was on display once again.

NBA TV @NBATV Jaylen Brown drains a three to cut into the deficit ☘️ Jaylen Brown drains a three to cut into the deficit ☘️ https://t.co/XvxqRoPt6L

The Celtics started the game well, but the team’s inability to protect the ball ultimately cost them the game. Golden State capitalized on every possession, playing exceptionally well on both ends of the floor.

Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins operated at a high level of efficiency alongside Curry, putting up strong offensive and defensive numbers. Had Brown and Tatum been as efficient, the chances of a Game 7 would've been much higher.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are a strong duo despite disappointing finals result

The duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have fallen short of their goal, but their combination will still be considered a threat. Barring the Warriors series, both Tatum and Brown complemented each other extremely well on their way to the finals.

Tatum finished the postseason averaging 25.6 points and 6.2 assists, while Brown averaged 23.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. These are good numbers and the duo are showing progress with every passing season.

Tatum and Brown raised the bar over the course of this postseason, and in turn expectations from them increased as well. Failing on the biggest stage can be brutal, but they will be expected to bounce back quickly.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Jaylen Brown on his message to Tatum: "I just gave him a hug, I know it was a tough last game" Jaylen Brown on his message to Tatum: "I just gave him a hug, I know it was a tough last game" https://t.co/SvLt3IOPhU

Jaylen Brown will definitely need to work on protecting the ball better, considering he turned the ball over 20 times in six games in the finals. A team like the Golden State Warriors will treat such possessions as freebies, making their opponents pay a hefty price.

The Celtics had momentum on their side at the start of the series but failed to take their chances and committed too many costly errors.

Steph Curry’s clutch performances showcased his enormous experience on the biggest stage. Brown and Tatum could look to mirror Curry's achievements by taking this failure in the right spirit and learning from it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far