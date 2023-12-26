Jaylen Brown is not only a star on the court, but also a fashion icon off it. The Boston Celtics guard showed off his style and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Christmas Day when he wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" sneakers and a Gucci sweater.

The Nike Kobe has its own significance, during the late player's career at the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe played in 16 Christmas Day games and often used the big day to debut his newest signature sneakers.

Adding another layer to his look, Jaylen Brown rocked a Gucci Cashmere Pullover Sweater that goes for a whopping $1390 in retail and website of the brand.

Jaylen Brown posed with the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' on X/Twitter quoting:

"Fill in the blank"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, Dec.15, 2023. The basketball shoes already had a limited-release shock drop on Dec. 5 via the Nike SNKRS app. Only select customers were eligible to participate in the shock drop.

The Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" is a re-release of the original Kobe 6 that Bryant wore on Christmas Day. The shoes feature a bright green upper with red accents, inspired by the classic Dr. Seuss character. The shoes retail for $190, but are currently sold out on most platforms.

Jaylen Brown collided with LeBron James in Celtics victory over the Lakers

During the Celtics' victory over the Lakers, Jaylen Brown went to the locker room late in the second quarter after a collision with LeBron James. The incident occurred as James was attempting to make a defensive play and kneed down Brown while heading toward the basket.

As a result, Brown had to miss the rest of the second quarter. However, he clocked 19 points in his 33 minutes of play after heading back for the second half.

Despite the collision, and Brown's subsequent exit, the Celtics emerged victorious with 126-115, showcasing their strength as a team. But LeBron James had a triple-double in the loss. He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He shot 5-for-14 and fell to 10-8 lifetime in Christmas Day games.