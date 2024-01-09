Jaylen Brown compares Celtics-Pacers referee’s dubious call to infamous Buffalo Wild Wings commercial

On Monday night, Jaylen Brown was part of a controversial play that completely changed the outcome of a game. The All-Star forward went on to compare the situation to a famous commercial from a few years back.

With three seconds to go in the game, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers were all tied. Brown found himself with the ball in the closing seconds, and initially drew a foul on Buddy Hield.

The Pacers decided to challenge the play and it ended up getting overturned. The officials decided that Hield made contact with the ball, not Jaylen Brown.

After the call got overturned, the Pacers got possession. Bennedict Mathurin drew a foul himself, getting three attempts at the free-throw line with a second to go in the game. He sunk two of the three attempts to put Indiana up two. The Celtics got off an attempt at the end, but couldn't get it to go.

Following this heartbreaking defeat, Jaylen Brown took to social media to share his thoughts. He made posts on his Instagram story and X/Twitter, comparing the situation to an old Buffalo Wild Wings commerical.

Despite how things ended, this was still a huge night for Brown. With Jayson Tatum out of the lineup, he stepped up with 40 points, five rebounds and two assists.

What is the commercial that Jaylen Brown is referring to?

In the Buffalo Wild Wings commercial Jaylen Brown is referring to, the resturant implies they can have an impact on games. When a customer wants to see a game go into overtime, the bartender makes a call to the stadium. From there, a cameraman causes a player to miss a shot that extends the game.

What makes this reference even more spot on is that one of the teams playing in the commercial is Boston. One fan decided to find the commercial Brown is talking about and put it in the comments of his post.

Losing in this fashion is a tough break for the Celtics, but they still find themselves in a great position. Currently, they have the best record in the NBA at 28-8. The teams with the next closest amount of wins are the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves with 25.

With their impressive record, the Celtics also have established a sizable gap in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a three-and-a-half game lead on the Bucks, who sit in second place. The Philadelphia 76ers are in third place, and are close to five games back from Boston.

There is nothing either side can do now, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is hoping for more clarity. He is anxious to see the two-minute report from this matchup to see if the officials admit that they got the foul call wrong.

