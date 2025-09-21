Jaylen Brown ‘contemplating life’ after blanked by Jayson Tatum and teammates in awkward moment

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had an embarrassing moment on his livestream on Saturday after five of his teammates, including Jayson Tatum, ignored his calls. Around the one-hour mark of his stream, Brown tried to get one of his teammates on a call in an attempt to amuse his viewers.He called Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Neemias Queta. After not getting a response from all three, Brown decided to call Jordan Walsh, who didn’t answer either. Finally, he called Jayson Tatum, who also didn’t pick up, leaving the Celtics’ star with five unanswered calls.On stream, Brown had brushed off the awkward moment, saying that his teammates have families and were probably busy, as it’s the offseason. But he let his true feelings be known while replying to a clip of the incident on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I was lowkey contemplating life,” Brown wrote.Jaylen Brown’s comment on InstagramTo his credit, Brown did receive a call back from Payton Pritchard, who pointed out that the Celtics forward had changed his number. The 2024 Finals MVP finished last season averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.Jaylen Brown to lead the new-look Boston Celtics as Jayson Tatum recovers from a torn AchillesThe Celtics will rely on Jaylen Brown to carry a heavier load on offense next season as Jayson Tatum is expected to be sidelined for a large stretch. Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May and could be out for the entirety of 2025-26.Despite all the moves the Celtics have made this offseason, Brown remains the team’s best option in Tatum’s absence. Recognized as one of the league’s most accomplished two-way forwards, he possesses the ability to impact the game at both ends of the courtBut the Boston Celtics are far removed from their 2024 roster that won the NBA Finals. The front office has moved on from many key players from that team, including Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, presenting Brown with a new challenge.Fans will get their first look at the new-look Celtics on October 8 as the team prepares to start the preseason against the Memphis Grizzlies.