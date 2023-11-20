Jaylen Brown describes annoying start to friendship with Grizzlies guard : “I couldn’t stand Marcus at first”

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were teammates for seven seasons with the Boston Celtics. That status came to a shocking end in the offseason when the Celtics sent the point guard to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal. Brown was one of the first to express his near disbelief when news came out via Twitter/X. The two have become close friends over the years.

Brown and Smart were supposed to go up against each other for the first time in their NBA careers on Sunday night. The Celtics are in Memphis for the first of two regular-season games against the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, Smart will not be able to play due to a sprained ankle.

Before the game, Jaylen Brown was asked about his relationship with Marcus Smart. Here’s what he had to say (via Bobby Manning):

“I couldn’t stand Marcus at first… and I love him now. … Me and Marcus have similar spirits and if I was going to war with anybody, Marcus would be one of my first phone calls.”

Smart was one of Boston’s leaders when Brown was drafted by the Celtics in 2016. Then-president of basketball operations Danny Ainge picked “JB” third in the draft that year. “Wolverine” quickly took the athletic guard/forward under his wing.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown’s relationship was forged during numerous playoff battles. They have been to five Eastern Conference finals and one NBA Finals. Although they never went on to win the big one, the bond that was built between them has remained strong.

Following the trade, Smart will be one of Brown’s designated defenders every time the Celtics and the Grizzlies play each other. The former Defensive Player of the Year will also have his turn in trying to contain Jayson Tatum, who also happens to be one of his closest friends.

For tonight, Marcus Smart will have to be content cheering against Tatum, Jaylen Brown and his former team. He will get a chance to show what the Boston Celtics traded away when he visits TD Garden on Feb. 5 for a rematch.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart greeted each other before tip-off of the Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies game

Jaylen Brown knew Marcus Smart would be unavailable tonight due to the aforementioned injury. Still, he was thrilled to have a chance to meet one of his closest friends. White the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics were warming up, the two met at halfcourt:

Smart revealed before the game that once the Boston Celtics had arrived in Memphis, Brown promptly called him. The Grizzlies were battling the San Antonio Spurs when Brown contacted him for some food.

Boston’s former longtime captain respectfully turned down the request as he was still busy. However, they must have found time to meet before both teams arrived at the FedEx Forum for tonight’s game.