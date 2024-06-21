Jaylen Brown flexes NBA Finals MVP on roulette table, days after clinching championship

Days after winning NBA Finals MVP, Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown was spotted flexing his new trophy at a Massachusetts casino roulette table.

The Celtics secured this year's title with Monday's 106-88 Game 5 finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks, winning their championship series 4-1. Despite not being Boston's leading scorer, Brown edged out his co-star Jayson Tatum in finals MVP voting, receiving seven out of 11 first-place votes.

Over five finals contests, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 44.0% shooting, providing a consistent two-way impact.

One day after clinching the title, Brown and Co. flew to Miami for a full day of celebration. Afterward, they returned to Boston to prepare for Friday's highly anticipated championship parade.

However, on Thursday, jeweler Eric Mavani shared photos of Brown at a roulette table at luxury hotel Encore Boston Harbor's casino. By the three-time All-Star's side was his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

So, it appears Brown is still basking in the glory of his success as much as possible ahead of Friday's parade.

Jaylen Brown on winning NBA Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum

After being named finals MVP on Monday, Jaylen Brown shifted the focus to his teammates, citing Boston's all-around team effort in the finals.

“I can’t put into words the emotions. I’m blessed. I’m grateful. This was a full team effort," Brown said. "My teammates were great. They allowed me to lead us on both ends of the ball, and they came out and just performed on our home floor. It was amazing.”

Brown also touched on how narrow the gap between him and Jayson Tatum was in the series, noting that his co-star also deserved to win finals MVP.

"You know, it could have gone to anybody. It could have gone to Jayson," Brown said.

"Jayson, I can't talk enough about his selflessness. You know, I can't talk enough about his attitude. It's just how he approached, not just this series, or the finals, but just the playoffs in general. And we did it together as a team, and that was the most important thing."

Tatum averaged team-highs of 22.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 7.2 apg over five finals outings but shot only 38.8%, hurting his finals MVP chances. Thus, he became the first player to lead a title-winning team in scoring, rebounding and assists and not take home the award.

However, the finals MVP snub seemingly didn't bother the five-time All-Star, who called Brown's win "well deserved." Tatum was also seen enjoying Boston's championship celebration in Miami.

