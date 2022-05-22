"Jaylen Brown gotta be the best player in NBA history who doesn’t know how to dribble" "Jayson Tatum just playing like a 2 pack of a** tonight" - NBA world shreds Boston Celtics to pieces after they concede home court to Miami Heat in Game 3

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series on Saturday night.

The Heat dominated the first half of the game, taking a 26-point lead at one stage. However, they almost blew that advantage early in the fourth quarter when the Celtics cut the deficit down to only one point.

Nevertheless, Miami battled adversity to prevail on the road and take a 2-1 series lead. The Heat had to play without Jimmy Butler for almost an entire half but still found a way to win, thanks to Bam Adebayo's 31-point effort.

PJ Tucker (17 points, seven rebounds and three steals) and Kyle Lowry (ten points and four steals) also made invaluable contributions to bring home the win. Meanwhile, Max Strus scored 16 points on 50% shooting.

It was a solid defensive effort from the Miami Heat as they made 19 steals, forcing the Boston Celtics to commit a whopping 23 turnovers. The Heat scored 33 points off those, which proved crucial in the grand scheme of things.

NBA world shows no mercy to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as duo combine for 13 of Boston Celtics' 23 turnovers in loss to Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to commit 13 of the Boston Celtics' 23 turnovers against the Miami Heat.

Tatum had a forgettable game as he recorded only 10 points, shooting three of 14 from the floor and turning the ball over six times.

Meanwhile, Brown's performance garnered mixed reactions from fans. He recorded 41 points and nine rebounds, shooting 70% from the field, but committed seven turnovers.

The two Celtics stars were massively trolled online for their performance against the Heat. Here are some of the reactions:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I keep saying ... Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum. I keep saying ... Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo in the first half of Game 3 Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo in the first half of Game 3 https://t.co/RVk5ZP7mWp

Ahmed🇸🇴/Kendrick Lamar’s Publicist @big_business_ Famouslos32 @famouslos32 Boston don’t know who they best player is ! I told y’all that a long time ago Boston don’t know who they best player is ! I told y’all that a long time ago This is a November 2021 tweet, Jayson Tatum just playing like a 2 pack of ass tonight. twitter.com/famouslos32/st… This is a November 2021 tweet, Jayson Tatum just playing like a 2 pack of ass tonight. twitter.com/famouslos32/st…

Jackson Safon @JacksonSafon Jaylen Brown gotta be the best player in nba history who doesn’t know how to dribble Jaylen Brown gotta be the best player in nba history who doesn’t know how to dribble

nick wright @getnickwright The Celtics averaged a turnover every 2 minutes and Tatum scored 10 points.



That’s the story of this game.



Anyone blaming the refs or anything else has missed the point. The Celtics averaged a turnover every 2 minutes and Tatum scored 10 points. That’s the story of this game. Anyone blaming the refs or anything else has missed the point.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe from Celtics tonite. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I know professional burglars never stole as much as the Heat stole thefrom Celtics tonite. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I know professional burglars never stole as much as the Heat stole the 🏀 from Celtics tonite. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

kyle @knicks_tape99 Tatum dead and they played around him like melo in OKC Tatum dead and they played around him like melo in OKC

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Tatum, don’t play hide&seek now. Go get that DAMN Tatum, don’t play hide&seek now. Go get that DAMN 🏀

Fans troll Celtics for losing to Heat without Jimmy Butler playing almost an entire half and with the majority of calls going their way

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series was heavily controversial due to the officiating. The majority of the calls made favored the Celtics, leaving fans bewildered by the end of the game. Boston had 30 free-throw attempts, while Miami made only 14 trips to the foul line.

It didn't take long for the NBA world to jump on the opportunity to mock the Celtics for losing the tie, despite having a clear advantage.

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How the Celtics trainer did Marcus Smart ankle How the Celtics trainer did Marcus Smart ankle https://t.co/df2Ku8sAjE

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung 🏽 🏽 Celtics got some outstanding trainers Celtics got some outstanding trainers👏🏽🙏🏽😂

Josh Gad @joshgad I have a very loving mother but even she never treated me as sweetly and delicately as these refs have treated the Celtics tonight I have a very loving mother but even she never treated me as sweetly and delicately as these refs have treated the Celtics tonight

Bammy Adebutler’s burner @BammyBurner The Celtics have TWENTY more free throws than the Heat this has to get investigated man The Celtics have TWENTY more free throws than the Heat this has to get investigated man

David Furones @DavidFurones_ So awkward when the Celtics have to foul playing from behind late and the refs are put in the unfamiliar position of calling those fouls on Boston. So awkward when the Celtics have to foul playing from behind late and the refs are put in the unfamiliar position of calling those fouls on Boston.

celtics 🥹 @lmeUdoka Celtics fans chanting “refs you suck” when the team’s down 20 with 10 more free throw attempts is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while Celtics fans chanting “refs you suck” when the team’s down 20 with 10 more free throw attempts is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while

Miami and Boston have another physical game as several players leave the floor injured

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics series has been brutally physical. Neither squad has been shy about making contact plays on both ends of the floor.

In an unfortunate series of events, several players left the court injured. Jimmy Butler never returned to play. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum seemed to be in a great deal of pain before they eventually came back to join the action.

KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q Everybody needs a ice bath tonight Everybody needs a ice bath tonight

shauna @goldengateblond there are cage matches with fewer injuries than the celtics/heat game there are cage matches with fewer injuries than the celtics/heat game

