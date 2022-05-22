×
"Jaylen Brown gotta be the best player in NBA history who doesn't know how to dribble" "Jayson Tatum just playing like a 2 pack of a** tonight" - NBA world shreds Boston Celtics to pieces after they concede home court to Miami Heat in Game 3

Modified May 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST
The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series on Saturday night.

The Heat dominated the first half of the game, taking a 26-point lead at one stage. However, they almost blew that advantage early in the fourth quarter when the Celtics cut the deficit down to only one point.

Nevertheless, Miami battled adversity to prevail on the road and take a 2-1 series lead. The Heat had to play without Jimmy Butler for almost an entire half but still found a way to win, thanks to Bam Adebayo's 31-point effort.

PJ Tucker (17 points, seven rebounds and three steals) and Kyle Lowry (ten points and four steals) also made invaluable contributions to bring home the win. Meanwhile, Max Strus scored 16 points on 50% shooting.

It was a solid defensive effort from the Miami Heat as they made 19 steals, forcing the Boston Celtics to commit a whopping 23 turnovers. The Heat scored 33 points off those, which proved crucial in the grand scheme of things.

NBA world shows no mercy to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as duo combine for 13 of Boston Celtics' 23 turnovers in loss to Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to commit 13 of the Boston Celtics' 23 turnovers against the Miami Heat.

Tatum had a forgettable game as he recorded only 10 points, shooting three of 14 from the floor and turning the ball over six times.

Meanwhile, Brown's performance garnered mixed reactions from fans. He recorded 41 points and nine rebounds, shooting 70% from the field, but committed seven turnovers.

The two Celtics stars were massively trolled online for their performance against the Heat. Here are some of the reactions:

I keep saying ... Jaylen Brown scares me more than Jayson Tatum.
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo in the first half of Game 3 https://t.co/RVk5ZP7mWp
This is a November 2021 tweet, Jayson Tatum just playing like a 2 pack of ass tonight. twitter.com/famouslos32/st…
Jaylen Brown gotta be the best player in nba history who doesn’t know how to dribble
The Celtics averaged a turnover every 2 minutes and Tatum scored 10 points. That’s the story of this game. Anyone blaming the refs or anything else has missed the point.
I know professional burglars never stole as much as the Heat stole the 🏀 from Celtics tonite. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️
Tatum dead and they played around him like melo in OKC
Tatum, don’t play hide&seek now. Go get that DAMN 🏀

Fans troll Celtics for losing to Heat without Jimmy Butler playing almost an entire half and with the majority of calls going their way

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series was heavily controversial due to the officiating. The majority of the calls made favored the Celtics, leaving fans bewildered by the end of the game. Boston had 30 free-throw attempts, while Miami made only 14 trips to the foul line.

It didn't take long for the NBA world to jump on the opportunity to mock the Celtics for losing the tie, despite having a clear advantage.

@MiamiHEAT “We gave the Celtics every call!!! How did the Heat win?!?” https://t.co/jYfAb7KbkB
How the Celtics trainer did Marcus Smart ankle https://t.co/df2Ku8sAjE
Celtics got some outstanding trainers👏🏽🙏🏽😂
I have a very loving mother but even she never treated me as sweetly and delicately as these refs have treated the Celtics tonight
The Celtics have TWENTY more free throws than the Heat this has to get investigated man
So awkward when the Celtics have to foul playing from behind late and the refs are put in the unfamiliar position of calling those fouls on Boston.
Celtics fans chanting “refs you suck” when the team’s down 20 with 10 more free throw attempts is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while

Miami and Boston have another physical game as several players leave the floor injured

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics series has been brutally physical. Neither squad has been shy about making contact plays on both ends of the floor.

In an unfortunate series of events, several players left the court injured. Jimmy Butler never returned to play. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum seemed to be in a great deal of pain before they eventually came back to join the action.

Everybody needs a ice bath tonight
Live look at Heat-Celtics: https://t.co/1AIaAoqHtv
there are cage matches with fewer injuries than the celtics/heat game
Every player after Heat-Celtics Game 3 https://t.co/BaBVPxCOqK

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
