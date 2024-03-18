Jaylen Brown injury update: Will Celtics All-Star return vs Pistons? (March 18)

Jaylen Brown's injury update will be among the key talking points ahead of Monday's Detroit Pistons-Boston Celtics game. Brown has missed two of the past three games, including Sunday's 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards. The Celtics haven't had many issues without their second-best player.

They improved to 7-0 without him after Sunday's win. Boston's talent pool has been incredible this year, helping it fend off teams easily in key players' absences like Brown. He's been playing at an MVP level since the All-Star break, but it didn't take too much for Boston to cover for his production.

Boston has also secured a playoff spot already and seems destined to finish with homecourt advantage with a league-best record.

Jaylen Brown injury update: Will Celtics All-Star return tonight vs. Pistons?

Brown was questionable for the past few games, including Sunday. He was downgraded before tipoff against the Wizards. The Celtics haven't submitted their injury report at the time of writing, but Brown's expected to be on it, carrying a questionable status again. It's common for players to carry the said status when returning from injuries.

Brown could suit up, as he's not missed consecutive games this year. He's been relatively healthy, barring the last couple of weeks, where he's frequently made the injury report.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Brown is on the Celtics' injury report citing a right ankle sprain. Before that, he was on the injury list for back and sacroiliac injuries. Brown's inclusion on the injury report seems precautionary.

The Celtics have handled business in the regular season and would preferably take cautions with all their stars until the postseason begins.

Health is a crucial factor for a deep playoff push, and this being arguably a championship or bust season, the Celtics will likely take all measures needed to avoid forced issues.

Jaylen Brown stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Jaylen Brown has played 21 games against the Detroit Pistons, averaging 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 1.9 apg. He's 14-7 against the Eastern Conference unit.

Brown had 30 points when he last faced the Pistons on Nov. 9, 2022. He missed their first matchup of the 2023-24 season on Dec. 28. The Celtics won that contest 128-122 in overtime.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Boston will cover the Detroit Pistons-Boston Celtics game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT.